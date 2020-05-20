Former WWE Shad Gaspard dies at 39: body found on the beach

Roommates, earlier this week we reported on the WWE star Shad Gaspard missing after swimming in Venice Beach.

We are saddened to report that the Los Angeles County coroner found and identified a body that matched his description.

According to TMZ, the body was found around 1:30 a.m. this morning near the Venice pier and called.

Shad reportedly went swimming with his 10-year-old son, Aryeh, and heroically told first responders to focus on putting his son safe first. When first responders returned for Shad, he unfortunately lost his fight against the current and was declared lost from that point.

We send our deepest condolences to all Shad survivors. May he rest in peace.