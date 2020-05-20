Galaxy Note 20 and Galaxy Fold 2 to be revealed at online event – BGR

Samsung will unveil the Galaxy Note 20 and Galaxy Fold 2 during an online-only unpacked press conference due to the current coronavirus health crisis.

No date has been set for the event, but the new phones should be unveiled in late August, considering the Samsung Galaxy Note launch history.

Visit the BGR home page for more stories.

Samsung's decision to announce the Galaxy S20 and Galaxy Fold series several weeks ahead of what should have been the day of this year's pre-MWC press events turned out to be a success for the company. The two phones not only received a lot of press attention, but the fair was canceled due to concerns about the coronavirus. All other smartphone announcements that were scheduled for the event had to be delayed.

As the new coronavirus health crisis evolved, several other major events were canceled, including Microsoft Build, Google I / O, and WWDC. Microsoft and Apple advanced with new formats, while Google removed its developer event. Other product announcements will have to be made online in the coming months, and Samsung's upcoming flagships could be on that list. A new Korean report says the Galaxy Note 20 and Galaxy Fold 2 will be unveiled at an online press conference later this summer.

The two flagships have already appeared in quite a few reports. The Galaxy Note 20 will look a lot like the S20, but it will only come in two sizes, both with a built-in S Pen. There will also be no Galaxy Note 20 Ultra this year. The Galaxy Note 20 is said to feature the same Snapdragon 865 processor as the Galaxy S20 and a larger on-screen fingerprint sensor with Qualcomm's 3D Sonic Max technology, according to recent reports.

Meanwhile, the Galaxy Fold 2 should feature an improved notch-less design, a new camera system, and a display that can support interaction with the S Pen. If that rumor clears up, then the second-generation Fold should also have a more durable display than the original model. The Fold 2 will also be cheaper than the first foldable Samsung, but the first Fold could be relaunched in an updated version that could cost just $ 1,100.

%MINIFYHTML698fb3dec21054065a6ef5060019888413%

Samsung is already discussing the Unpacked online event for Note 20 and Fold 2 smartphones, The herald of Korea reports. But the company has not decided on an appointment. An online event gives Samsung more freedom to set the moment, even if it's not an ideal solution to generate enthusiasm for a new series of flagship phones.

The new flagships are still due sometime in early August at the latest, based on previous years. The latest Note is generally released at least a month before newer iPhones, which drop in September. That way, Samsung has a few weeks to sell the phone without worrying about its main competitor.

The report does not offer an actual Galaxy Note 20 release date or pricing structure for the next series. The high price of the Galaxy S20 combined with the coronavirus pandemic hurt sales significantly. That said, it will be interesting to see if the cheaper Note 20 will be more affordable than the entry-level S20.

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 smartphone. Image source: Jacob Siegal / BGR