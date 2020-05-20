Gigi Hadid reveals how her pregnancy impacted the appearance of fashion month

Gigi hadid he's making things clear on how he makes his image perfect.
In a conversation with makeup artist Maybelline, Erin parsons, the runway model revealed that, contrary to popular opinion, she has not been injected with fillers. For many years, she and her sister Bella HadidThe appearance has been the subject of speculation, especially during this last month of fashion.
But as Gigi explained Wednesday, her plump cheeks have "always,quot; been fuller and have only grown as her first pregnancy progresses. "People think I make fillers on my face, and that is why my face is round: I have had this since I was born. Especially the fashion month, when I was already a few months of preggo, you know," the star explained .
The 25-year-old added: "I think I like it, I already have cheeks, so there is not much I like, fill in."
Furthermore, he said that his pristine eyebrows are the result of genetics and nothing else. She said, "It's so funny, the things that you see online. People think that I shape my eyebrows, like I shape my really arched eyebrows. If you look at pictures of my baby, I've had these crazy arched eyebrows since I was born. "
With a few months left before he can meet his beloved baby, Parsons pondered whether his nose or cheeks will undergo any changes, but Gigi said that even if they did, he wouldn't mind. "Maybe. Don't worry. I'm happy with the natural process of the world," he said.
Gigi participated in the interview from her mother's farm, where she and her boyfriend Zayn Malik are quarantined with Bella and Yolanda Hadid.
They recently celebrated Mother's Day on the farm, which Gigi celebrated with a photo and a heartwarming message for her Dutch mother. She shared, "Happy Mother's Day to whom I will do my best to emulate. I love you beyond words @ yolanda.I said you are a superhero!"
