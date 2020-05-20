Gigi Hadid reveals how her pregnancy impacted the appearance of fashion month

Gigi hadid he's making things clear on how he makes his image perfect.

In a conversation with makeup artist Maybelline, Erin parsons, the runway model revealed that, contrary to popular opinion, she has not been injected with fillers. For many years, she and her sister Bella HadidThe appearance has been the subject of speculation, especially during this last month of fashion.

But as Gigi explained Wednesday, her plump cheeks have "always,quot; been fuller and have only grown as her first pregnancy progresses. "People think I make fillers on my face, and that is why my face is round: I have had this since I was born. Especially the fashion month, when I was already a few months of preggo, you know," the star explained .

The 25-year-old added: "I think I like it, I already have cheeks, so there is not much I like, fill in."