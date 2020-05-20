Ginnifer Goodwin to star in Fox comedy pilot "Pivoting" – Up News Info

EXCLUSIVE: Ginnifer Goodwin (Why do women kill, once upon a time) establishes himself as co-leader against Eliza Coupe in Fox comedy pilot Pivoting, by writer Liz Astrof, Kapital Entertainment by Aaron Kaplan and Warner Bros TV.

Primetime-Panic %MINIFYHTML8603b8a76bce24abd81ddde1d18bb2d913% Your complete guide for pilots and direct orders to the series

Written by Astrof and directed by Tristram Shapeero, Pivoting Follow three women, Amy (Coupe), Jodie (Goodwin) and Sarah, after the death of their childhood best friend. Faced with the reality that life is short, in desperate attempts to find happiness, they make a series of impulsive, inadvisable and self-indulgent decisions, strengthening their bond by demonstrating that it is never too late to ruin your life.

Goodwin’s Jodie is the close friend of Amy (Coupe), who is also dealing with the loss of Coleen. Raised by an overprotective mother, Jodie is the mother of three children, married to a suffocating husband who doesn't give her room to breathe and be herself. She finds the excitement, attention and affection she yearns for in the form of an adventure with her gym trainer. Tommy Dewey also stars.

The Astrof executive produces with Shapeero and Kapital’s Kaplan and Dana Honor. WBTV and Kapital will co-produce with Fox Entertainment.

Goodwin, known for her roles on HBO Big Love and ABC Once Upon a time, comes from a stellar twist in the first installment of Marc Cherry's CBS All Access anthology series Why women kill. It was also recently seen on Netflix Dolly Parton's Heartstrings and The twilight zone. Goodwin is represented by WME, John Carrabino Management and Gendler & Kelly.