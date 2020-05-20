Governor Walz: Federal government diverted shipment of hospital gowns to Minneesota – Up News Info

The |

MINNEAPOLIS (Up News Info) – Governor Tim Walz says Minnesota faces several challenges when it comes to personal protective equipment or PPE.

He said during the COVID-19 update on Wednesday that allowing elective surgeries to start again is burning through PPE, and the state is competing with the rest of the country when they try to order more.

Walz also said the federal government prevented a shipment of dresses from reaching Minnesota and sent it elsewhere without explanation.

He says social distancing is the best thing Minnesotans can do to help, so healthcare workers use as little PPE as possible.

