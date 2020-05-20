H-E-B Holding 'Texas Size' Virtual Ceremony to Honor Senior Graduates – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

H-E-B will hold a full "Texas-size,quot; virtual ceremony with high-profile guests on Wednesday night to honor high school and college graduates.

The ceremony will be held live at 7 p.m. on the company's YouTube page and will feature guests such as country music star and Arlington native Maren Morris and actor Chuck Norris. Guests from the San Antonio Spurs, Houston Astros and Houston Texans are also expected to make appearances.

The company said Morris will perform live on the YouTube broadcast.

The company said there will also be a drawing for $ 100,000 in VISA gift cards. According to the company, 200 seniors who graduate will have a chance to win a $ 500 VISA gift card.

Wednesday's event is just one of the many ways Texas residents celebrate the Class of 2020 as schools and universities are forced to hold virtual graduations or highly restricted in-person ceremonies.