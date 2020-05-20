Hamsters help show how effective masks can be in stopping coronavirus transmission – BGR

A new study in China used hamsters to evaluate the effectiveness of face masks against coronavirus transmission.

The hamster cages were covered with surgical mask material to see how well it protects against the virus.

The results show that surgical masks are indeed a viable option if you hope to protect yourself against infection or avoid infecting others.

Do the masks protect you against the coronavirus? Depending on when you asked that question, you may get a dozen different answers. Between the conjectures of health experts, the advice of doctors, and the paucity of studies that claim one thing or another, the best answer any of us has is "it depends."

We know that some masks work much better than others, and there are many factors: the material the mask is made of, how well it fits the wearer, and the environmental conditions, just to name a few. Now, a new study from China suggests that yes, one type of mask definitely works as a barrier to preventing the spread of airborne droplets that carry the virus, and we can thank hamsters for sacrificing their health to get there. conclusion.

The study was done by the University of Hong Kong, and while its methods may seem a bit odd, the results provide actionable information.

The researchers used hamsters in two separate cages. One group of hamsters was infected with COVID-19 while the other group was healthy. A fan installed in the cages guaranteed a flow of air and airborne particles between them. The team then conducted three experiments to evaluate the effectiveness of surgical masks in preventing disease transmission.

To start, both cages uncovered on the left. After a week, two-thirds of healthy hamsters tested positive for COVID-19. Bad news for those hamsters, but an important fact nonetheless.

In the second stage of the study, the researchers covered the cage of the infected hamsters with surgical mask material. Allowing another week to pass, the hamsters were again tested. This time, the infection rate was much, much lower, at just 16.7%. That's an incredible improvement and a big thumbs up for the idea of ​​wearing surgical masks if you're already sick.

The third stage of the study produced what could be the most surprising result of all. After covering only the healthy hamsters' cage with the mask material, the infection rate actually went up to 33%. This seems to indicate that wearing a mask if you are healthy is still a good idea, but it is not as effective in preventing the spread of the disease as when an infected person wears it.

However, there is another wrinkle in this study that is important to note. In both cases where the mask material was applied to one of the cages, the viral load of the newly infected hamsters was lower than the infected group. A lower viral load means less virus in the body and a potentially faster recovery.

