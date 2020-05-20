Hannibal comes to Netflix

Image: NBC / IMDb

Have you ever wanted to see what it would look like if you tried to turn a corpse into a playable musical instrument? How about making a hive out of a human skull or using comatose bodies to fertilize a mushroom garden? If your answer is no, absolutely no, to all these questions, I want to congratulate you for being of good body and mind. If your answer is yes, you are in luck.

The NBC television show Hannibal, canceled in 2015 after just three seasons, is coming to Netflix in June. And I'm here to recommend that you see it if horror is your purse. The series is loosely based on Thomas Harris novels like the Red Dragon and Silence of inocents, focusing on FBI investigator Will Graham, played by Hugh Dancy. Graham is gifted at identifying psychopaths, with episodes focused on trying to capture a strange serial killer. Enlist the help of forensic psychologist Hannibal Lector (Mads Mikkelsen), who is, surprise, a serial killer and cannibal! Graham's job gets harder when a copycat assassin starts replicating the same murders he's trying to solve, and I don't think he's spoiling me much by saying Lecter isn't helping the situation.

Let me be clear: Hannibal It's bullshit. Created by Raising mallowsBryan Fuller, the show has a distinctive, darkly baroque visual style that feels weird for television. He's also fun, winking at himself often and full of intense sexual tension between Graham and Lecter. But the most incredible of Hannibal it's how incredibly gross and ambitious it was for an NBC show. The crimes that Graham has to investigate are getting crazier, not to mention the elaborate cannibal meals that Lector cooks every episode, and the show begins to feel like Law and order: SVU as directed by David Cronenberg. It is a difficult spectacle to bear, but its bodily horror can be more poetic than shocking. Every episode you will ask, How the hell did this air?

HannibalInspired blood, whether it's your cup of tea or not, feels weird these days. In the years since Hannibal shows of atrocious crimes broadcast have proliferated; True detective, Sharp objects, Mindhunter. You can open any streaming app today and find dozens of documentaries and podcasts dedicated to famous and dark killers. But there is absolutely nothing realistic about HannibalThe violence. It doesn't have the same blinding and cheap effect as so many shows that lie about real human cruelty for entertainment value as if all that generates great horror is a cold replica of the crime scene. So beautiful Hannibal It can be, from shots of Lecter's delicious meat-based meals to his cinematic crime scenes, that makes him so scary.