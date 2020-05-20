Hayward Police Shoot, Kill Person of Interest in Homicide After Traffic Stop – Up News Info San Francisco

HAYWARD (Up News Info SF) – Hayward officers shot and killed a person of interest in a homicide Wednesday in a residential neighborhood, according to police.

The incident occurred near the intersection of Kelly and Wildwood Streets, east of B Street, around 2:27 p.m. Officers were stopping traffic when the shooting occurred, Hayward police said.

A man in his 20s was shot dead. Police said they were still investigating the circumstances that led to the shooting.

The Chopper 5 video showed a white sedan with smashed passenger-side windows and surrounded by patrol vehicles.

A passerby reported hearing the shots. "I had heard twelve shots, and it was like eight shots and then quickly four more," said Nicholas Gary. “As for what (the police) told me, they said that there was someone chasing and that a car was rammed. And then they went off, but that's kind of lazy and they didn't really tell me anything after that. "

Hayward Police Chief Toney Chaplin said at a press conference that the subject was a person interested in another murder earlier this month.

"The suspect was being wanted for the shooting death of a homeless man on May 1 of this year," Chaplin said. "During contact, officers unloaded their service weapons … we are currently investigating to determine what led to that result."

Chaplin said the homeless man's shooting death occurred at a tent camp on Industrial Parkway and Pacific Street.

The identity of the suspect and the officers involved in the shooting will not be immediately disclosed as the investigation is still ongoing, Chaplin said.

In addition to an internal investigation, Chaplin said the Alameda County District Attorney's Office would open an investigation into the shooting.