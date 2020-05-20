Here's Princess Margaret learning how to water ski

Image: Getty Image: Getty

Did you know that Princess Margaret was a water skier? In some ways, this is very much in line with everything we know about Princess Margaret, and the only surprising thing is that she never discovered how to chain smoke while doing it.

Apparently, however, the gunshots of her water activities led to a dispute between Queen Elizabeth II and the tabloids of the time. Photos taken at the same location more than a year later, by a different photographer:Ray Bellisario known as "Britain's first paparazzo" and very good to get candid photos of royalty and others—They were the first formal complaint by the royal family about the invasion of privacy to the newly formed British Press Council. the Times reported at the time:

Queen Elizabeth II had protested to the council against what she considered "an unreasonable intrusion into her and Princess Margaret's private life" last July. The incident was the publication of photographs in The Sunday Express and The People, both widely circulated newspapers, showing the Princess and Queen during an afternoon of water skiing in Sunninghill Park, near Ascot. A photograph showed the Queen helping her sister to put on a water ski suit over her bathing suit. Others showed the Queen lying on the ground, the Princess in the water, and the Princess, dressed and barefoot, wearing her bathing suit.

A palace spokesperson said "the Queen felt very strongly" about it; the photos are in this Daily mail obituary and you can see why she was angry, since he caught Her Majesty lying casually on the ground, knees apart, in a shot that is humanizing but certainly felt invasive, especially in 1964 Bellisario The answer was that he had not transgressed and, in fact, "many people have seen Princess Margaret ski in the water." Apparently, this was a long-standing enthusiasm for royalty and her husband, Earl Snowdon; Here's a classic newscast of his attendance at a water ski championship.