Here's why NASA's chief human spaceflight resigned, and why it's important

On Tuesday, NASA announced that its chief human space flight, Doug Loverro, had resigned after just six months of working at the space agency. This news, which came just eight days before NASA's first human launch in nine years, has rocked the civilian aerospace community and sparked a series of rumors.

This publication will attempt to assess what we know and what we do not know about his departure and what it means for the advancing space agency's human space flight programs.

Why did Doug Loverro resign?

He made a mistake during the Human Landing System acquisition process, during which NASA selected offers from Blue Origin, Dynetics, and SpaceX to build lunar landers as part of the Artemis Program. In his resignation letter to employees on Tuesday, Loverro admitted to having made a "mistake,quot; earlier this year. Multiple sources have suggested that he violated the Procurement Integrity Law.

It is worth noting that on March 25, 2020, the NASA Inspector General Announced an audit of "NASA's acquisition strategy for Artemis missions to include landing astronauts on the Moon by 2024." It seems plausible that this audit has involved any action taken by Loverro.

So what did he do?

Neither Loverro nor NASA administrator Jim Bridenstine are speaking directly on this issue, but we can make some guesses. Loverro's number one job when he was hired to replace Bill Gerstenmaier was to take humans to the Moon in 2024. End point. That was his mandate and he took it seriously.

Loverro was also known to like "integrated launch," meaning he wanted to launch an entire lunar lander on a single rocket, rather than pieces of the lander on commercial rockets, to assemble in orbit around the Moon. He considered this approach to be too complicated. AND-here we are saying the quiet part out loudThe reality is that none of the three NASA-selected Human Landing System contractors are likely to be ready by 2024. Traditionally, at least 4.5 years is too short a time to design, develop, test, and build – Space Vehicle Must descend to the surface of the Moon and return.

So Loverro was under the gun to take humans to the Moon in 2024, had concerns about most deals, and was in favor of the integrated launch. This means that Loverro likely favored the design of Boeing's offer for a human landing system, which involved launching a lander integrated into a "commercial,quot; commercial space rocket. It seems reasonable to assume that Loverro may have been pressuring Boeing to present a more competitive offer. (After the awards were awarded to Blue Origin, Dynetics and SpaceX, the agency's "source selection statement,quot; indicated that Boeing's offer did not pass a preliminary round of consideration.)

When the Inspector General learned of this, he probably precipitated Loverro's resignation.

How did the inspector general find out about this?

That is a very good question.

What might Boeing's reaction have been to failing to win a lunar landing contract?

That is a very good question.

What were Loverro's true motivations?

Everyone I have spoken to believes that Loverro's motivations were pure in the sense that he was legitimately trying to get NASA to the Moon in 2024. But as one source said Tuesday night: "Accelerate willingly faith keeps accelerating. " Loverro does not appear to have favored one contractor over another for political or financial reasons.

Rather, it appears that Loverro really believed that launching a lander built into the SLS rocket was the only way that had any chance of bringing NASA astronauts to the surface by 2024.

Does this affect the launch of SpaceX Crew Dragon?

Probably not. As associate administrator Steve Jurczyk and alternate Loverro Ken Bowersox, NASA has the leadership it needs to give final approval for the Crew Dragon mission. In fact, if the Commercial Crew Program Manager Kathy Lueders signs the mission, that will carry a lot of weight.

We'll know more after Thursday's Flight Readiness Review meeting for this release, of course. But right now, people close to the mission remain relatively confident that the launch continues towards its original date of May 27. This is a testament to the hard work of NASA and SpaceX.

So Loverro's departure has nothing to do with SpaceX?

It seems not, at least directly.

What does this mean for Artemis?

This is a more difficult question. The show is already running through time, so any delay in moving forward with the moon landing contracts would further delay Artemis. As of Tuesday, no protests had been filed (Boeing and the other bidder who did not receive a contract, Vivace Corp, had the right to object to NASA's final decision) since the landing awards were announced on April 30. Work continues with the three winning bidders.

That's positive for NASA, but it will take a lot more funding in the coming years to make Artemis a reality, and that's where Congress comes in.

So where will Congress come in?

It is unclear what role, if any, Congress may have played in Loverro's departure.

However, the chair of a House subcommittee overseeing NASA, Kendra Horn of Oklahoma, tweeted on Tuesday"I am deeply concerned by this sudden resignation, especially eight days before the first scheduled launch of American astronauts on American soil in nearly a decade. Under this Administration, we have seen a pattern of abrupt departures that have disrupted our efforts in human space flight. "

Based on his previous comments and his role in creating HR 5666, Horn appears to favor Boeing's plan for an integrated lunar lander launched on a commercial SLS rocket. Boeing also has other allies, particularly in the United States Senate, where Senator Richard Shelby chairs the Appropriations Committee.

It seems clear that Bridenstine will have plenty of questions to answer when she goes to Capital Hill to find funds for Artemis, as long as that happens in this era of COVID-19 and virtual gatherings.

Is there animosity between Bridenstine and Loverro?

It doesn't seem to be. People at NASA headquarters appear to be quite shocked by Loverro's sudden departure. These were not crocodile tears.

What do you think will happen?

We are only seeing part of the image here. Ultimately, the White House and Congress are going to demand answers for this, and Boeing's anger at being left out of the Human Landing System awards may drive part of the response. I wouldn't be surprised to see Boeing receive some sort of landing system award in the future to smooth all of this out.

One thing is for sure: Jim Bridenstine's already difficult job as NASA chief has become more difficult. Perhaps you are facing a test by Kobayashi Maru?