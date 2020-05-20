"How can I be sick?" Woman who took hydroxychloroquine for 19 years to treat lupus still received COVID-19 – Up News Info Tampa

– A Wisconsin woman who has taken hydroxychloroquine for 19 years to treat lupus says the antimalarial drug will not protect someone from COVID-19.

Kim, who does not want to show her face or give her full name, says that after the pandemic started, she only left her home in Oconomowoc to go to the grocery store.

But in mid-April, he began to experience coronavirus symptoms.

Weak everywhere. Cough, fever. The fever was very high, ”he told WISN. “It just went downhill from there. I couldn't breathe anymore. "

Kim said he tested positive for COVID-19.

"When they gave the diagnosis, I felt it was a death sentence. I was like, "I'm going to die," he said. "I'm like,‘ How can I be sick? How? I'm taking hydroxychloroquine. " They said, "Well, no one said that was the cure or that I was going to keep it safe," and they definitely didn't. "

The woman with lupus took hydroxychloroquine for 19 years, still receiving COVID-19 https://t.co/w9r0KNia81 – WISN 12 NEWS (@ WISN12News) May 20, 2020

Kim said that while she took precautions when leaving the house to go to the supermarket, she thought she would be safe from what President Donald Trump said about the drug.

%MINIFYHTMLc37e52422089bbeddd6d56b7c84f68b813%

Trump has repeatedly advocated hydroxychloroquine for possible treatment or prevention of COVID-19. On Monday, he revealed that he had been taking the drug "for about a week and a half."

“A lot of good things have come up about hydroxy. Many good things have come out. You'd be surprised at how many people take it, especially front-line workers, before you catch it, "Trump said at the White House." I'm taking it. I'm taking it … I'm taking it, hydroxychloroquine, now himself. "

Hydroxychloroquine is often used to treat autoimmune diseases like lupus, but "has not been shown to be safe and effective in treating or preventing COVID-19," according to the latest guidelines from the Food and Drug Administration.

The FDA last month warned against taking hydroxychloroquine "outside of the hospital setting or in a clinical trial because of the risk of heart rhythm problems."

"There is no real indication, or evidence base, for the use of hydroxychloroquine as a preventative," said Dr. William Schaffner of Vanderbilt University Medical Center.

Kim, who was hospitalized for seven days, is now largely recovered, but still receives oxygen at home.

"It is not safe to take that medication at all. (Hydroxychloroquine) is not going to prevent anything. You can still get coronavirus," he said. "It makes me mad that (Trump) thinks he is going to do that and he is telling everyone that he is going to do that. "