How the separation of Kristin Cavallari and Jay Cutler became friendly after the drama

Kristin Cavallari and Jay Cutler They are working together to resolve their divorce.

A little less than a month has passed since Lagoon beach Alum and the former NFL announced their plans to divorce after 10 years together.

"With great sadness, after 10 years together we have reached a loving conclusion to divorce," the stars told fans on social media. "We have nothing but love and mutual respect and we are deeply grateful for the shared years, the memories created and the children we are so proud of. This is just the situation of two people separating. We ask everyone to respect our privacy as we navigate this difficult time within our family.

The ex share children Camden Jack Cutler, Jaxon Wyatt Cutler and Saylor James Cutler.

Despite the joint public statement, things seemed to take a tense turn behind the scenes, and Kristin was said to be "shocked,quot; by Jay's sudden divorce filing.

As a source told E! News in late April: "I was hoping they could sort things out more amicably and they got off to a good start before Jay pulled the trigger."