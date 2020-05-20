How the separation of Kristin Cavallari and Jay Cutler became friendly after the drama

Kristin Cavallari and Jay Cutler They are working together to resolve their divorce.
A little less than a month has passed since Lagoon beach Alum and the former NFL announced their plans to divorce after 10 years together.
"With great sadness, after 10 years together we have reached a loving conclusion to divorce," the stars told fans on social media. "We have nothing but love and mutual respect and we are deeply grateful for the shared years, the memories created and the children we are so proud of. This is just the situation of two people separating. We ask everyone to respect our privacy as we navigate this difficult time within our family.
The ex share children Camden Jack Cutler, Jaxon Wyatt Cutler and Saylor James Cutler.
Despite the joint public statement, things seemed to take a tense turn behind the scenes, and Kristin was said to be "shocked,quot; by Jay's sudden divorce filing.
As a source told E! News in late April: "I was hoping they could sort things out more amicably and they got off to a good start before Jay pulled the trigger."
The exes then began to argue about their living arrangements. In documents obtained by E! News in late April, Kristin claimed Jay was blocking her attempt to buy a new home for her and her three children to live on.
Days later, Kristin and Jay reached a temporary child custody agreement.
"Kristin and Jay have progressed in the divorce," a source told E! News. "They now agree that Jay will allow Kristin to buy the house she has been looking at since November last year when they started having serious problems, which led her to start looking in the first place."
"In exchange for that, they agree to divide the time with their children, one week and one week off," the source added. "They are making the kids stay in the house and Kristin is staying for a week, then Jay is staying for a week."
On Tuesday May 19, Kristin announced the end of Very cavallari, and now a source is giving an update on Kristin's life in the midst of her divorce.
"Kristin felt it was a good time to focus on what was next for her," she shared the insider information on the decision to end the program. "She and Jay have always agreed that children not appear on the show, and when they appeared it was always from behind. Now with the divorce, there really isn't much left to do."
"Plus, she really wants to take care of her life and her family, and settle into her new situation, and add any kind of filming schedule other than that didn't make sense to her either," added the source.
"When it comes to divorce, she and Jay are starting to work things out more amicably," the source tells E! News. "They are working to value everything now. House assets are the easy part."
"The problem is that they had opened Uncommon James brick and mortar stores before the pandemic hit, so it is unclear what will happen to them and how to calculate that in assets, for the divorce to be finalized for some time," explains the source. "She has one in Nashville and one in Chicago in late 2019. They are also working through Jay's retirement and retirement in the NFL as well. The pandemic really marked a key to achieving this conveniently, it will probably be months and months. before the divorce is finally resolved. "
—Jessica Finn's report
