Hulu is bringing back a simpler, more familiar home screen

Hulu's grand experiment in reinventing the user experience of a streaming app is coming to an end. Today, starting on Apple TV and Roku, the company is rolling out a revamped home screen that's much closer to Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, and other streaming services. The new look will hit other platforms in late July.

Hulu underwent a major redesign in 2017, replacing traditional horizontal content trays with a vertically scrolling landing page that featured immersive full-screen illustrations for each show or movie. But customers were frustrated by the inefficiency: the Hulu "Line,quot; only displayed three or four selections on-screen at once (or even just one on a phone), and confused by their navigation. To some, it seemed that the company had opted for a radically different and elegant design at the cost of accessibility and ease of use. Hulu continued to iterate on the redesign and made up for missing features in later years. More recently, it made menus easier to read.

Now, under Vice President of Product Management Jim Denney, Hulu is moving toward a user experience that will be more familiar to people coming from another streaming app, including the other Disney apps, Disney Plus and ESPN Plus. It seems obvious, but consistency in a world where everyone subscribes to multiple services is important. Hulu going so far off the beaten path was jarring for some subscribers.

"Viewers can now navigate collections vertically and explore within a collection by moving horizontally," Denney said in a blog post co-authored with Jason Wong, director of product management at Hulu.

You'll still see touches of the 2017 design on the new Hulu – the company is still a fan of that cinematic artwork and complete for any content that's in the hero slot when you open the app, and also see larger rectangles to emphasize certain collections. or items as you go through the home screen.

"I think the benefit is that it broke new ground," Denney said. The edge on Tuesday, speaking about the big update run by former product manager Ben Smith and his team. "Sometimes you have to carry the envelope to find out what works and what doesn't." He added: "I don't want to judge whether they were overlooked or not, but we learned a lot of good things from the current user interface."

But "there was room for change," according to Denney, and general navigation is becoming much more intuitive. "Content categories like TV, movies, and sports will move to master navigation, giving viewers a clear path to find what they're looking for."

"We know that we have one of the largest libraries available, and we need to make sure that we are creating the platform for people to navigate through it, and understand the breadth of that content, that offering, without being overwhelming." Denney told me. Hulu will receive feedback from tvOS and Roku customers and will tweak the new design as it continues to roll out more widely in the coming months.