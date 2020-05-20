Hulu updates its user interface, with the aim of improving the discovery of movies and TV – Up News Info

Hulu has updated its user interface with the goal of improving content discovery and providing a more consistent experience across all other services included in its combined offering with Disney + and ESPN +.

The new look begins Wednesday on Roku and Apple TV before launching on other platforms in the coming months.

Jointly operated by various media companies since its launch in 2007, Hulu was under Disney's control last year following the purchase of Comcast's stake in the service and acquisition of most of 21st Century Fox. Disney then integrated Hulu in a $ 13 a month bundle with Disney + and ESPN + last fall, and the bundle helped drive subscriptions for all three services. As of March 31, Hulu reported a total of 32.1 million subscribers, including 3.3 million customers of its live TV package, 27% more than in the same period in 2019.

"We listened to comments from our viewers and heard that they loved how easy it was to keep watching the shows and movies they love, but not so easy to discover new content," Jim Denney, Vice President of Product Management and Jason Wong, Director, Management product, he wrote in a blog post.

Given the importance of the package, Denney and Wong said the new setting allows viewers to vertically navigate collections and explore titles within a collection by moving horizontally. "This browsing pattern is something our viewers are used to and matches the browsing pattern on Disney + and ESPN +," they wrote, "making it easy for viewers who subscribe to the Disney package to switch between services and navigate. easily".

Top categories like TV, movies and sports will move to the app's main navigation, giving users "a clear path to find what they're looking for" with fewer clicks, the executives added.

The changes come at a time when the general broadcast is booming due to the combination of general audience trends and the impact of COVID-19. It is also a time when several new services are coming to the market for media and technology companies trying to gain ground against Netflix.