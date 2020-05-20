I really hope Brad Pitt and Alia Shawkat are dating

At News we are proud to present you with a variety of stories, from the most serious to the most joyous. To help keep everything free, become a member and subscribe to our newsletter, Sprout today .

Brad and Alia's ship is one of my favorite types of celebrity couples precisely because apparently they are such a strange couple: the age gap on the one hand, and the discrepancies in their levels of conventional fame, but also their varying positions on The ecosphere of entertainment. Some others are also going around the gossip cycle, including my ultra favorites Gina Gershon and Ben Sinclair. (More about them later). I love it when two people from very different but equally beloved parts of my cultural consumption find something of value and beauty in each other, and not just because I take them as further proof that I have great taste. 😉 Furthermore, I think it is charming when someone, a celebrity or not, finds a connection through limits that perhaps were not quite limits.

But Shawkat, while only modestly famous at the moment, is not bland at all. She is an excellent comedy performer with memorable twists on shows like Transparent and Wide city and a writer whose credits include those of 2018 Duck butter that both charms and disturbs. The film, in which he also stars, sees her going out and sleeping with a woman (increasingly deranged); He is one of the many strange characters he has played. For that reason and for much more, I find it absolutely delightful to imagine Pitt, whose sources have said he appreciates Shawkat's work, watching his strange gay movie in which someone (spoiler) shits in a pot and threatens to stain it everywhere. .

Many of the gossip blogs identified Shawkat only as a "mystery woman,quot; early in their friendship, until the knowledge that the person Brad has approached is an actor best known for his roles in Development arrested and Search party, In addition to being a writer, musician and artist. Anyone who doesn't pay much attention to pop culture beyond blockbusters might consider Shawkat the way he treats a tasteless and highly maligned girlfriend character in Arrested Development: "Its?"

Tabloids have been all over Brad and Alia, not only because Pitt and their relationships have starred in gossip pages for decades, but because Shawkat is not as famous as he is, and she is about 25 years younger than she is. She is strange, too, and visibly so, having shaken a shaved head or shortcut for a time now; Once tabloid newspapers caught on, the headlines have often reduced him to being a "bisexual actor," presumably because of the arousal factor. What should Jennifer Aniston think? Even before the highly dissected Golden Globe showdown between Aniston and Pitt earlier this year, Star and People and the like have refused to let poor Jen get on with her life. (Also like WHO? Weekly The screeching and funny episodes during the pandemic have made it clear that tabs are really desperate for content right now.)

One of my current favorite nuggets: Brad Pitt and Alia Shawkat are dating (and maybe dating?). Last fall, in the midst of a flattering press cycle for what would become his Oscar-winning role in Quentin Tarantino Once upon a time in Hollywood, Pitt was attending comedy shows and art gallery openings with Shawkat, sparking dating rumors. Just before closing in March, they went to a concert together and then stopped at an In-N-Out. Dreamer!

About the past A few months, very few things have brought me a lasting feeling of joy or pleasure, at least not close to the level I had become accustomed to before the pandemic. Dark, sorry, but true! I am depressed, worried about the future of my job and my industry, and full of class anxiety. But I do have a few old resources that give me precious moments of comfort these days: sipping takeaway cocktails from my neighborhood's favorite bars, working on quarantine art and trying not to care how bad it is, grabbing gummies and – Thank God! – celebrity gossip.

Since Michael Paterniti Pitt's iconic 2017 GQ profile, which was Pitt's first major interview since Brangelina's disappearance, has returned to Brad's train. The photos of him shooting in various national parks for the magazine spread – Ugh! They are beautiful; he's beautiful. It always has been, really, but by the end of his marriage to Angie, he had begun to look pretty rough. (Of course, then and now, I have no real idea of ​​Pitt's private life and therefore I am not prepared to say if he really is a good person. He reports that he hit his son on a private plane, which arose during his bitter post-divorce custody). The battle with Jolie, on the one hand, is extremely troubling. For whatever it's worth, and in the American criminal justice system, it's not necessarily worth it! An investigation into the abuse claims closed in 2016 with no irregularities found.

Now sober and retrospective, with renewed and youthful vigor, Brad is back and better than ever (or so it seems). He has realized, perhaps, that he really is a character actor trapped in the body of a movie star, whose best work has always been in supporting roles in scene theft. I imagine that it would feel more like home, at this stage in his career, dating someone who is doing an interesting job outside the mainstream, one of the reasons why I hope, although they haven't confirmed it. And sources keep telling tabs that there is nothing romantic or sexual, Pitt and Shawkat are not just best friends. (However, if they are, they still love that for them!)

Like Kenzie Bryant at Vanity Fair, I've been having fun filling the quarantine gap by asking myself (and all my friends) if these guys are really dating. Obviously we should tread carefully here; the tabs have been turned into a vicious frenzy by dating rumors about Pitt's friends. But that does not mean that we should ignore the tantalizing evidence. Last month, Shawkat was spotted biking outside Pitt's gated community in Los Angeles on her birthday! – suggesting at least one kindness strong enough to constitute a face-to-face blockade in mid-quarantine. Hopefully, if they follow the spirit of social estrangement, they aren't seeing many other people, which suggests a pretty close bond.

I've been trying to understand why the idea of ​​this couple tickles me, and I think several different things are happening here: for example, I've always been hopelessly in love with Brad, first as a close lesbian – and even now, as a total lesbian – the same way I used to be in love with Leo (although my desire for Leo died quickly after he passed his twinky phase). Both men were not only handsome as young stars, but were pretty, his gold standard masculinity spiced with a hint of androgynous. I think I was drawn to Brad's beauty at a time in my life when I thought men were the only kind of person I could want. I always liked it better when playing a weird but sexy bug (the From the ocean trilogy, Burn after reading) or when his main roles were ridiculous and cheesy and therefore a bit gay (Interview with the Vampire, Troy)

While Leo has become more bloated and is still determined to never date women over the age of 25, Brad has only become more handsome. She also seems to be transforming herself into a version of who she's dating (classic lesbian behavior). Leo's disappointments with a parade of skinny, young supermodels only depress me, but Brad's potential connection to a younger woman just delights. Why?

In many ways, a Brad / Alia pairing would be a regurgitation of the oldest celebrity story on earth, more evidence of a thriving patriarchy: A powerful man dates a much younger and less powerful woman. But for me, their relationship (whether friendly or not) disrupts a disappointing and outdated narrative. Yes, Shawkat is young and beautiful, but she is not exactly the type of woman we expect in the arms of older actors in the midst of their midlife crises. She is in her 30s; She is an American Iraqi; She is not tall, or skinny, or blonde; she is strange; she is cold.

While Pitt could be more famous, Shawkat has a small but significant cultural cachet on the art worlds of Los Angeles and New York. It may seem like she has more to gain from a relationship with an extraordinarily rich and famous man, and therefore more to lose, but Pitt can find a firmer foundation in more alternative and experimental spheres, which is where she seems to be leading her style. of life. as well as his career. I have to imagine that it is not just another geezer dating (or dating a friend) with someone younger because he fears his own mortality, but he really values ​​Shawkat for his mind and artistic footprint in the world. That only increases my estimate of him, tbh. Again, you could be totally wrong here! But a girl (especially a depressed one in a running of the bulls) can surely dream.

A confession: I could also be a little more involved in this potential relationship than the average fan of one or even of these two celebrities because I'm also in a relationship with a significant age gap. Ours is the same as Alia and Brad's: about 25 years old. Although I know that lesbian relationships with age differences do not carry the same stigma or baggage as couples of older men / young women, who are often stigmatized for good reasons, I can still feel strangely sensitive when someone criticizes prominent relationships from May to December. Before I started dating my girlfriend, I'd probably have been sickened by Florence Pugh and Zach Braff, for example. Now I can't help but feel sympathetic to Pugh, who is tired of the constant judgment he faces from his fans.

I find it fascinating at what ages and in what contexts our internal alarms begin to sound. To many people, 24-year-old Pugh seems too young to date a 45-year-old man. But would his maturity be more credible at 25? At 28? Each person's comfort levels will be different, but I know that my own sense of what is appropriate when it comes to seemingly incompatible relationships has changed since I fell in love with someone twice my age. (I also acknowledge that people's negative responses might be somewhat different if the 45-year-old man in question here was not, specifically, Zach Braff.)

Another much-loved celebrity couple that brought me and many others a much-needed joy during this pandemic has, of course, been Ben Affleck's burgeoning relationship with Ana de Armas. He is 47 years old and she is 32, a safe gap, but not huge, and her antics that attracted attention during the blockade have led some to dismiss them as a publicity stunt. I have no idea if they are seriously matching half heart necklaces, and I really don't care if the relationship lasts, but you know what? I am here for #Benana. I really can't blame these maniacs for giving people exactly what they want.

However, one relationship I really believe in is the pairing of actors Gina Gershon, 57, and Ben Sinclair, 36. The star of lesbian classics like United and Chorus girls and the actor, writer and director responsible for HBO High maintenance They haven't been very public about the status of their relationship, though Sinclair makes frequent appearances on Gina's Instagram, and they're currently living in quarantine together at their shared home. What a lovely association! It just makes me happy every time someone finds love despite their differences, whether generational or otherwise, and especially when those connections ignore traditional norms. In the case of Sinclair and Gershon, we don't tend to see older women with younger men, and as a big admirer of older women in general, I love it when others appreciate what I appreciate. But not that Sinclair is doing Gershon a favor or anything. I mean, I love him, but he's fine while she's smoking!

That's what I really enjoy about all these seemingly incongruous couples, who (albeit a little) stir the traditional power dynamic and offer us evidence of different kinds of love. I'm not going to go so far as to say that these pretty, mostly white, straight celebrities are queering Nothing, but neither do they follow the strictest social script. We don't need to reward any person famous for their bravery by dating other famous people. But we can idly imagine how good sex is. And now, I will take that. ● ●