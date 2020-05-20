If you're crazy about Power 5 lobbying on NIL issues, you don't understand how business is done

In fiscal year 2018, the Southeast Conference reported that it had earned $ 627 million in revenue, a number that seemed to increase when it was revealed that the league was about to move its weekly CBS soccer game to ABC / ESPN for much more. money. . The SEC itself may not be a billion dollar concern, but if you aggregate all of the revenue from its 14 member schools, the league easily crosses that threshold.

In such a circumstance, you should be surprised if the SEC is not spending some of that money to pressure Congress to improve the circumstances of its operations.

The Associated Press reported Tuesday that the conference spent $ 140,000 during the first quarter of 2020, out of a total of $ 350,000 for conferences known as Power 5, to pressure Congress regarding the creation of legislation that would impact the movement to return the name, image and picture rights. to college athletes.

The American Medical Association has spent nearly $ 7 million on lobbying in 2020. The National Association of Realtors has spent almost $ 14 million, according to OpenSecrets.org. The United States Chamber of Commerce, which has spent $ 21 million, finds Power 5 lobbying money among the cushions on its sofa.

Therefore, it is not clear if the money from Power 5 would be enough to get someone's attention in Washington. It's also unclear to some who follow college sports, apparently, why the conferences asked lobbyists to help them on Capitol Hill.

The conferences are now being criticized for spending on lobbyists when cuts are made in various athletic departments due to the COVID-19 pandemic, including permits and layoffs of staff. This is like yelling at a couple who bought a new car a month before a flood destroyed their home. It was surely not clear in January and February what March would bring to the world and the world of college athletics.

Even more problematic, however, are the harangues alleging that leagues are pushing to "restrict,quot; the rights of college athletes.

Sorry. That is simply not correct.

At this point, the Washington lobbying is an effort to create a coherent set of regulations in the NIL space for college athletes that would replace various state laws and possibly mitigate the impact of future NCAA rules on existing litigation. This is not as exciting as declaring that people who play college sports are horrible and selfish. It's actually pretty boring. Sometimes the truth is.

In fact, people in charge of college athletics have no history on their side in this discussion. They fought the O & # 39; Bannon suit. They have denied NIL rights to athletes for decades. They even put themselves in a difficult position in this conversation by furiously pressing against the various state NIL bills, especially the Fair Pay to Play Act in California.

Opposition to the California bill, bad as it seemed, had more to do with concern over dealing with a patchwork of various state rules regarding NIL rights between students and athletes than opposition to the concept. The NCAA has known since at least 2018 that it was going to have to move in the direction of allowing its athletes more freedom to earn money through sponsorships, personal appearances, and business opportunities. He hoped to do it on his own schedule, when he is still free from litigation in the legal system that complicates the process.

When the Rice Commission issued its report in April of that year, its decision not to pressure the organization on the rights of the NIL was explained as a concession to cases that are still in court. When California began working on its bill in early 2019, however, the NCAA was no longer free to follow its own schedule.

The NCAA soon launched its own working group to address possible solutions to the NIL problem for college athletes. Chaired by Big East Commissioner Val Ackerman and Ohio State Director of Athletics Gene Smith, the proposal that came out was flawed but still thoughtful, compelling, and largely viable.

It was ripped apart by many media outlets and even several government officials, including a Florida state legislator and two United States senators. With no current activity in any NCAA sport, the most popular college sport has become attacking people who handle things. No facts are required, making it easy to play.