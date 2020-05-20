In China's coronavirus crisis, Xi sees an opportunity to strengthen his government

In front of a flattering crowd of university professors and students, China's leader Xi Jinping delivered a surprisingly bold message about the global coronavirus pandemic. Invoking images of sacrifices from the Communist Party tradition, he told them that the calamity was full of possibilities for China.

"Great historical progress always occurs after major disasters," said Mr. Xi during a recent visit to Xi’an Jiaotong University. "Our nation was armed and grew through difficulties and suffering."

Shaped by his years of adversity as a young man, Mr. Xi took advantage of the pandemic as an opportunity in disguise: an opportunity to redeem the party after early mistakes allowed infections to spiral out of control and take pride in national pride. . of international anger at those mistakes. And the state's propaganda machine aggressively backs him, promoting his leadership in the fight against the pandemic.

Now, Mr. Xi needs to turn his calls for determined unity into action, an issue likely to endorse the National People's Congress, the annual legislative meeting that begins on Friday after a month-long delay.

It must do all of this while the country faces a diplomatic and economic climate as discouraging as any since the Tiananmen Square crackdown in 1989.

Mr. Xi has come forward as the indispensable leader, on the ramparts to defend China against intractable threats. The change has caused the party cadre, and by all appearances, much of the public, to unite around its leadership, regardless of any doubts they may have about the confusion of the outbreak.

China's leaders in the past have often raised the issue of triumph over adversity, but for Mr. Xi, who turns 67 next month, the idea goes through his own biography.

Joseph Torigian, author of an upcoming biography on the father, said Mr. Xi's personal difficulties did not erode his loyalty to the party, at least externally. Instead, it emerged in steel, a word that his father, Xi Zhongxun, used to describe his time in prison and that the son used when speaking at university. "This moment of challenge is what makes leaders in China great," Torigian said of Mr. Xi's worldview.

Mr. Xi also seemed to temporarily retreat from his usual monopoly in center stage. It put the country's number two leader, Prime Minister Li Keqiang, in charge of the government's emergency response, possibly to position himself to divert blame if the crisis worsens.

When China managed to control the outbreak, the party's propaganda turned to Xi again, leaving the prime minister in the background. Mr. Li will deliver the main report to the National People's Congress on Friday, but it will be Mr. Xi who dominates the acclaimed media coverage, likely giving advice to provincial leaders and delegates, and repeating political priorities.

The People & # 39; s Daily's outbreak account quoted Mr. Li only once, and received orders from Mr. Xi to visit Wuhan. He mentioned Mr. Xi's name 83 times. The piece adorned him in tributes, describing the decision to close Wuhan as a brave personal act.

"Making this decision requires great political courage," Xi said the night of January 22, hours before closing, according to the report. "But when it is time to act, you must act. Hesitation will only lead to chaos.

There is little indication that Mr. Xi has been punished for failure at the beginning of the country's fight against the disease, nor for international criticism.

"From the beginning, we have acted with openness, transparency and responsibility," he told the World Health Assembly on Monday.

However, Xi warned that China faces an increasingly uncertain world. He has often left his promises of a bright future with warnings against possible economic collapse, foreign crisis, or political decline. Last month, it sounded unusually sinister.

Perhaps the biggest challenge involves the economy, which contracted for the first time since China began its remarkable transformation more than four decades ago. The growing prosperity of millions of Chinese has been a pillar of the Communist Party's legitimacy since then.

In recent weeks during visits to three provinces, Mr. Xi has tried to refocus on the political agenda that preceded the coronavirus. He went to the Zhejiang coast and to two inland provinces, Shanxi and Shaanxi.

If Xi can survive this year unscathed, he has planned a triumphant march to a Communist Party congress in 2022, when he could push for another five years as China's top leader. Next year will bring the grand centenary of the founding of the Chinese Communist Party; and the following year, China will host the Winter Olympics.

"I really thought Xi Jinping had a pretty good career for another five years long before Covid-19," said Blanchette. "That said, Covid-19 is the icing on the cake here."

