In China's coronavirus crisis, Xi sees an opportunity to strengthen his government

In front of a flattering crowd of university professors and students, China's leader Xi Jinping delivered a surprisingly bold message about the global coronavirus pandemic. Invoking images of sacrifices from the Communist Party tradition, he told them that the calamity was full of possibilities for China.
"Great historical progress always occurs after major disasters," said Mr. Xi during a recent visit to Xi’an Jiaotong University. "Our nation was armed and grew through difficulties and suffering."
Shaped by his years of adversity as a young man, Mr. Xi took advantage of the pandemic as an opportunity in disguise: an opportunity to redeem the party after early mistakes allowed infections to spiral out of control and take pride in national pride. . of international anger at those mistakes. And the state's propaganda machine aggressively backs him, promoting his leadership in the fight against the pandemic.
Now, Mr. Xi needs to turn his calls for determined unity into action, an issue likely to endorse the National People's Congress, the annual legislative meeting that begins on Friday after a month-long delay.
He is pushing to restore the pre-pandemic agenda, including his promise to sign eradicate extreme poverty this year, while warning against complacency that could allow a second wave of infections to spread.
It must do all of this while the country faces a diplomatic and economic climate as discouraging as any since the Tiananmen Square crackdown in 1989.
"If you position yourself as a great helmsman with a unique ability to lead your country, that carries great internal political risk if you fail to manage the job properly," he said. Carl Minzner, Professor of Chinese Law and Politics at Fordham University. "That is a risk for Xi in the future."
So far, Mr. Xi has been successful in rewriting the narrative in China.
Disorder in other countries, especially the United States, has given him relief from domestic political pressure by allowing officials to single out the fewest deaths in China, despite questions about the precision of numbers.
Withholding of funds by the Trump administration from the World Health Organization gave Mr. Xi an opportunity to appear generous when he pledged $ 2 billion in assistance and promised to make any vaccine widely available.
Mr. Xi has come forward as the indispensable leader, on the ramparts to defend China against intractable threats. The change has caused the party cadre, and by all appearances, much of the public, to unite around its leadership, regardless of any doubts they may have about the confusion of the outbreak.
"If we had frozen the weather on February 1, this would be very bad for the Chinese leadership," he said. Jude Blanchette, analyst at the Center for Strategic and International Studies, an expert group based in Washington, D.C.
China's leaders in the past have often raised the issue of triumph over adversity, but for Mr. Xi, who turns 67 next month, the idea goes through his own biography.
Her father, a famous revolutionary leader, was purged and held in solitary confinement under Mao Zedong. The youngest Xi was Persecuted as a child after his father's misfortune and later, during the Cultural Revolution, ritually denounced by his own mother and exiled from Beijing to work in a village for seven years.
Joseph Torigian, author of an upcoming biography on the father, said Mr. Xi's personal difficulties did not erode his loyalty to the party, at least externally. Instead, it emerged in steel, a word that his father, Xi Zhongxun, used to describe his time in prison and that the son used when speaking at university. "This moment of challenge is what makes leaders in China great," Torigian said of Mr. Xi's worldview.
It is a dramatic change from just a few months ago, when Mr. Xi faced a shocked and skeptical audience. The party apparatus seemed to shudder in outrage at silencing warnings about the virus. and other early mistakes spilled beyond the censors.
"I don't see an emperor standing there exhibiting his & # 39; new clothes & # 39 ;, but a clown who undressed and insisted on remaining an emperor,quot;, a prominent real estate magnate, Ren Zhiqiang, he wrote publicly in March, prompting his arrest.
Lord xi It made its first public appearance in the crisis just two days after ordering that Wuhan, the central Chinese city where the coronavirus outbreak began, be closed in late January. He chaired an unusual television session of the country's main political body, the Politburo Standing Committee. By then, thousands of people had been infected and dozens had died.
According to a long account of the emergency that He appeared in People’s Daily, the flagship newspaper of the Chinese Communist Party, grimly told the committee that he was having trouble sleeping the night before, on the eve of the Lunar New Year holiday.
Mr. Xi also seemed to temporarily retreat from his usual monopoly in center stage. It put the country's number two leader, Prime Minister Li Keqiang, in charge of the government's emergency response, possibly to position himself to divert blame if the crisis worsens.
When China managed to control the outbreak, the party's propaganda turned to Xi again, leaving the prime minister in the background. Mr. Li will deliver the main report to the National People's Congress on Friday, but it will be Mr. Xi who dominates the acclaimed media coverage, likely giving advice to provincial leaders and delegates, and repeating political priorities.
The People & # 39; s Daily's outbreak account quoted Mr. Li only once, and received orders from Mr. Xi to visit Wuhan. He mentioned Mr. Xi's name 83 times. The piece adorned him in tributes, describing the decision to close Wuhan as a brave personal act.
"Making this decision requires great political courage," Xi said the night of January 22, hours before closing, according to the report. "But when it is time to act, you must act. Hesitation will only lead to chaos.
There is little indication that Mr. Xi has been punished for failure at the beginning of the country's fight against the disease, nor for international criticism.
"From the beginning, we have acted with openness, transparency and responsibility," he told the World Health Assembly on Monday.
However, Xi warned that China faces an increasingly uncertain world. He has often left his promises of a bright future with warnings against possible economic collapse, foreign crisis, or political decline. Last month, it sounded unusually sinister.
"Faced with a bleak and complicated international epidemic and global economic developments, we must consider how things could bottom out," he said. he told a Standing Committee of the Politburo. "Be mentally and practically prepared to deal with lasting changes in external conditions."
Perhaps the biggest challenge involves the economy, which contracted for the first time since China began its remarkable transformation more than four decades ago. The growing prosperity of millions of Chinese has been a pillar of the Communist Party's legitimacy since then.
In recent weeks during visits to three provinces, Mr. Xi has tried to refocus on the political agenda that preceded the coronavirus. He went to the Zhejiang coast and to two inland provinces, Shanxi and Shaanxi.
Wearing his Characteristic dark blue windbreaker and, when inside, a mask, Mr. Xi has visited factories, ports, government offices and scenic spots trying to come back to life while applying new safeguards against infection. In the poorer inland villages, it has lagged behind growing wood ear mushrooms and chrysanthemum, the type of commercial agriculture crucial to its campaign against poverty.
"Your wood ear mushroom here is famous," he told a crowd of villagers clapping in Shaanxi, Chinese television news showed. "This is your way out of poverty and into prosperity."
But even the Communist Party's polished propaganda set showing China overcoming the epidemic can reveal how life is far from normal. Images of his visit to Xi & # 39; an Jiaotong University indicated that the crowd of students and teachers cheering waiting for Mr. Xi was organized while the university remained largely closed.
"The school has not restarted yet, but here they are all,quot; Mr. Xi was impassive, causing scattered laughter from the crowd.
Throughout his efforts to revive the economy, Mr. Xi has urged officials to maintain tight control over coronavirus cases as they move to restart business. "The risks of a spike in domestic infections are always present," he said. He said this month from the Communist Party complex in Beijing.
For local officials, finding the right balance between reopening and avoiding outbreaks can be dangerous. The party chief and other officials from Shulan, a city in northeast China, were fired after approximately 20 new cases were reported. The new cases caused a blockade and restrictions in the surrounding areas.
"Covid's deeper implications for China are still unclear at the moment, but they are potentially monumental in hindsight," he said. Adam Ni, director of the China Policy Center, a research organization in Canberra.
If Xi can survive this year unscathed, he has planned a triumphant march to a Communist Party congress in 2022, when he could push for another five years as China's top leader. Next year will bring the grand centenary of the founding of the Chinese Communist Party; and the following year, China will host the Winter Olympics.
"I really thought Xi Jinping had a pretty good career for another five years long before Covid-19," said Blanchette. "That said, Covid-19 is the icing on the cake here."