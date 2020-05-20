Irvine Home raided by the FBI on Wednesday – Up News Info Los Angeles

By
Matilda Coleman
-
0
2
<pre><pre>Suspect injured during shooting with deputies in Laguna Niguel - CBS Los Angeles
%MINIFYHTML044f6d08a55ff046d75f1da70c7771eb12%

IRVINE (CBSLA) – A house in Irvine was raided by the FBI on Wednesday morning.

%MINIFYHTML044f6d08a55ff046d75f1da70c7771eb13%

The raid happened a little before 6 a.m. in the 5300 block of Royale Avenue, an FBI spokesperson confirmed to CBS2. The area is located near Irvine Valley College.

An Irvine Police SWAT team also helped carry out the search warrant.

The purpose of the raid was not immediately confirmed. It is also unclear if anyone was arrested at the scene.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here