Izzy's ice cream puts Minneapolis location up for sale – Up News Info

MINNEAPOLIS (Up News Info) – Izzy’s Ice Cream has put up its building for sale near the Gold Medal Park in Minneapolis.

A company spokesperson confirmed that they are selling the building, but said they do not plan to sell the business itself.

This occurs after last April, Izzy announced the closure of his St. Paul store, saying:

We want to thank you very much for supporting us over the past 20 years. We have so many happy memories, good times, and people coming together to serve the community. We thank you from the bottom of our hearts for buying our ice cream, supporting and being ambassadors for our business, waiting in all those long lines for ice cream, and for allowing us the honor of hiring your sons and daughters for ice cream over the years.

%MINIFYHTMLd8a5a6cbb6d3e9e9234434a25d609f3d13%

The building, which was built in 2012, costs $ 2.5 million.