Jamie Lynn Spears explains why her return from acting felt so natural to her

Twelve years after the end of & # 39; Zoey 101 & # 39 ;, Britney Spears' younger sister returns to the small screen as she assumes the role of Noreen Fitzgibbons in & # 39; Sweet Magnolias & # 39 ;.

Jamie Lynn Spears is convinced that she was destined to make her comeback as an actress in a new television series "Sweet magnolias"because many aspects of the project reflect his own life.

Britney SpearsThe little sister hasn't flexed her acting muscles since her Nickelodeon show "Zoey 101" ended in 2008, when she became a teenage mother with the birth of her first child.

She later reinvented herself as a country music singer, but the 29-year-old, now the mother of two, reappears on screen in the Netflix adaptation of author Sherryl Woods' hit book series, which revolves around a trio. childhood best friends in the Little Town of Serenity, South Carolina.

"I had been in denial, not really admitting how much I missed acting," Jamie Lynn tells The Hollywood Reporter.

"I was working on my music for a while and then I focused a little bit on my family. With acting, I was looking forward to a project that made sense."

Jamie Lynn was drawn to the role of Noreen Fitzgibbons, a young nurse who becomes pregnant after a love affair with Chris KleinHis character, Dr. Bill Townsend, because he could relate to much of the story of his television alter ego.

"I didn't even feel like acting," he explains. "Although it was stressful to be back in front of the camera, this seemed very natural to me.

"I remember I was 16 years old, I was pregnant in a small town. And besides, everyone was watching. Don't get me wrong, I didn't see myself as a victim. And with Noreen, it was important not to play the victim either. She got in a compromising situation. She is a girl who made some adult decisions and is trying to take some responsibility for that. It was also me. "

And it wasn't just Fitzgibbons' parallels that touched Jamie Lynn: The fictional city shares the same name as the Spears family in Louisiana, while their oldest daughter is named Maddie, just like the main character, played by JoAnna García. Swisher

"There were a lot of little nods from the universe, telling me this is what I was supposed to do," she says.

"Number one, Serenity is the name of the city. That's a big part of my life, that word in general. Also, we filmed in this little town (in Covington, Georgia) that turned out to be where my first producer's wife is. Her mother came in and looked at Ivey (her two-year-old daughter) one night while she was on set because she knew them, it was very strange but in a great way.

"Literally everything was meant to be."

The first season of "Sweet Magnolias" premiered on Netflix on Tuesday, May 19.