Kandi Burruss surprises fans with New Music Alert and amazing collaboration!

Kandi Burruss has just revealed to her fans that she has some new music and that everyone was excited. Take a look at the last post where he made the big announcement.

‘New music alert! I dropped my new single #UsedToLoveMe with @todrick and @jusss_precious. It's available now, so add it to your entire playlist on all music platforms! "Link is in my biography," Kandi captioned her post.

Someone said, "It's different from what I'm used to hearing from Kandi but I like it," and another follower posted this message: "Anything with @todrick @ todrick.hall is fire! Downloading now."

Another commenter wrote: ‘I love this new sound @kandi. You should do more house songs, "and another follower wrote," @kandi. I'll see you tonight at the masked singer. Good night angel! Let's see if you win! "

Another fan said to his favorite television star: ‘Keep your foot on your neck. Always supporting you! And someone else said, "I guess you're going home tonight at the masked singer with the release of this song. Lol Smart. "

A commenter posted: ‘@kandi girl I LOVE YOU, you are my FAVORITE housewife and favorite Xscape member. But look, I'm an honest admirer and this song IS NOT WHAT … I don't like it. Maybe it's geared for the LGBTQ community. "

The other day, Kandi made fans happy when she shared a photo on her social media account with her three children, Riley Burruss, Ace Wells Tucker and Blaze Tucker, and her husband, Todd Tucker. She told fans that Riley thinks she is running the place!

‘You can really say @rileyburruss thinks she runs the house in this photo! 🤣My love! @ todd167 @acetucker @blazetucker #RileyBurruss, "Kandi captioned her post.

Kandi took over Riley recently because she finished school and was about to get her diploma if it weren't for this pandemic that wrecked our lives.



