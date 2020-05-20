LASD reports 189 employees, 662 inmates have tested positive for COVID-19 since the pandemic began – Up News Info Los Angeles

– The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department reported Wednesday that 189 employees and 662 inmates have tested positive for COVID-19 since the pandemic began.

According to figures released Wednesday, 585 employees are currently in quarantine and 1,061 have returned to work.

Of the employees who tested positive, 138 are sworn personnel and the rest are professional or "civil,quot; personnel. Of those in quarantine, 433 are sworn personnel.

Meanwhile, 5,145 inmates are currently in quarantine and 337 have been isolated.

Of those who are isolated, 252 have tested positive and the rest have been tested and await results.

According to the sheriff's department, "people who have a temperature of 100.4 or more and exhibit symptoms of an upper respiratory infection," have been in isolation, while people in close contact with a person currently under observation have been quarantined.

More information is available at lasd.org/covid19updates.

