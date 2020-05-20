LeBron James and Tom Brady join forces to co-produce Docuseries "Greatness Code,quot; for Apple TV + – Up News Info Los Angeles

According to Variety, The series, titled "Greatness Code," is slated to be a short seven-episode series that is a collaboration between James' Unbroken brand and Religion of Sports, which was co-founded by Brady, Gotham Chopra, and Michael Strahan. Season one of the show will feature USWNT star Alex Morgan, eight-time Olympic gold medalist and the quickest man in the world Usain Bolt, five-time Olympic swimming champion Katie Ledecky, surfing champion Kelly Slater and snowboarder Shaun White. , in addition to Brady and James.
Chopra is the director of the series, while also serving as executive producer alongside Ameeth Sankaran of Religion of Sports. James' business partner Maverick Carter and Devin Johnson will be executive co-producers of Uninterrupted.