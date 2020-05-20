Lil Cease Praises Drita D’Avanzo's Diss-Track on Tekashi 6ix9ine

Drita D’Avanzo de Gangster wives He recently shared an Instagram video in which he was performing a diss-track on Tekashi 6ix9ine, alias Daniel Hernández. As fans of entertainment news know, 6ix9ine has been the subject of much controversy since its launch.

Despite his controversial status in the hip-hop world, with many in the industry who loved him and others despised him, 6ix9ine allegedly managed to break a record with his new music video, "GOOBA,quot;, which amassed more than 40 million visits within 24 hours

Regardless, Tekashi has become a sort of influence machine, and Drita D & # 39; Avanzo took the opportunity to fire some of her words of choice at him. According to Hot New Hip Hop, Drita has been sparking a rap career for many years, even collaborating with Method Man at one point.

In the post below, you can see what Lil & # 39; Cese said about Drita's dissent.

To add more context to the story, Tekashi 6ix9ine was jailed for his involvement in the crimes of the New York gang, Nine Trey Gangsta Bloods. However, due to his work as a "star witness,quot; in the investigation, Hernández's sentence was massively reduced.

In other words, Tekashi 6ix9ine, who felt there was a massive lack of loyalty among his counterparts, accepted the plea agreement and was able to get out of prison much earlier. As a result, the rapper's reputation in the industry has been under siege.

Now, there is a social media challenge called #SnitchNineChallenge, which gives other rappers a chance to get out and make their mark on Hernández. Drita was the one who accepted the offer.

You can check out Drita's IG post above, in which she addressed several of her controversies, including when she pleaded guilty to sexually assaulting a minor.

As previously reported, but rarely discussed amid his snitch controversy, Tekashi 6ix9ine was also indicted and convicted on charges of assaulting a minor.

Tekashi 6ix9ine involved a 13-year-old girl in one of his music videos, and shows her having sex with another man while Hernandez hits her buttocks from behind.



