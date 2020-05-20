Lizzo gives fans a closer look at her plus size booty

Pop singer Lizzo is happy with the skin she's wearing, and during a recent Instagram post, she gave fans a close-up look at her booty in a pair of cute black panties.

"Put on some nice panties today and hit your own butt," the post captioned.

Lizzo has spent much of his time in quarantine flaunting his curves for the Gram. Despite being constantly criticized for showing her body, she is positive in sending a strong message about body positivity.

"I came to terms with body dysmorphia and evolved," he said during an interview with Rolling Stone in January. "The positive movement of the body is doing the same. We are growing together, and pain is growing, but I'm glad to be attached to something so organic and alive."

Her words came after exercise celebrity Jillian Michaels weighed in on Lizzo's weight, "Why don't we celebrate his music? Because it won't be amazing if he has diabetes. I'm just being honest. I love his music. My daughter loves her music, but there is never a time when I say, "And I'm so glad that I'm overweight!"