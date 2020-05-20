Look: Ambulance Convoy Travels to Fenway to Honor EMS Workers

A convoy of 50 ambulances will travel from Worcester to Fenway Park today in honor of the state's 911 paramedics, EMTs and dispatchers as part of National EMS Week.

The "Convoy of Champions,quot; will be led by a state police escort and a medical helicopter. An overpass of two more medical helicopters will greet the ambulance teams once they are in Fenway. Afterward, there will be a ceremony with video tributes and live speeches from the Red Sox, Mayor Marty Walsh, Governor Charlie Baker and other state officials.

The route of the Worcester ambulance convoy to Boston.

The procession is particularly significant this year due to the response to the coronavirus pandemic by more than 20,000 EMS professionals in Massachusetts, one of the most affected states in the country.

Ambulances will congregate at UMass Medical Center in Worcester at 12:30 p.m. The convoy will begin its route on Mass Pike at 1:15 p.m. and is scheduled to hit the warning track inside Fenway Park at 2 p.m. The Massachusetts Ambulance Association will stream the procession on a live Facebook feed, embedded below.

Livestream takes a moment to load.

