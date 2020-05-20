Lorde Announces New Album: Read Your Email Back

Image: Getty

In November 2019 Lorde's The dog died. She delayed his return As a result, they choose to spend other months in creative hibernation, beyond the prying eyes of the public. But now he's back! As quickly as he disappeared, he appeared in an email to fans announcing that his next album is "so fucking good."

Pitchfork reports that in her latest newsletter, Lorde announced her first album since 2017 & # 39; s Melodrama, a effort Three years in the doing. Describing the process of putting together your next project in the studio, along with pop music hanger Jack Antonoff, she wrote:

“I started going back to the studio again in December, just for something to do, and to my surprise, good things came out. Happy and playful things. (…) It flowed. One thing began to take shape. And then, of course, the world closed. We are still working away. Jack and I FaceTimed for over an hour this morning going over everything. But it will take a while longer. "

Getting locked up in a series of FaceTime calls with Antonoff may sound like my particular version of hell, but I'm glad it's working for her! He also talked about whether he could go back on tour and told fans: "I want to eat summer food in beautiful countries: ice cream, tomatoes and anchovies." Are anchovies a summer meal? I definitely haven't traveled enough, it seems. Anyway, summer will never come, and neither will this album, if Lorde suddenly decides. Sure, she wants "nothing more than to feed your treats, to put perfect bites directly into your mouths." But as you write to fans, "understand that there is something to be said for the pleasant feeling of waiting for something of quality to be available to you." (Gallow)

Did you know Megan Fox think Machine Gun Kelly is he a "really cool boy"? It doesn't matter, now it does! We weekly reports that these hot and horny lovebirds "are definitely hooked". According to their source: “They started as friends and their relationship grew from there. Megan thinks MGK is a cool guy and their relationship became more romantic. "

Frankly, I don't know how these celebrities do it: break orders to stay home for fun sports cars, hanging out with future ex-boyfriends during the weekly swap of kids, and sleeping soundly knowing your ex is probably doing the same, too. It has never been more risky Time to grab a new cock! And didn't Los Angeles County ask us to wait a little longer before expanding our "bubbles," so to speak? I guess those regulations don't apply to famous people (like most things) (We weekly)

