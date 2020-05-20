Man Charged With Vandalizing Tri-County Health Department Offices

A man accused of vandalizing Tri-County Health Department offices multiple times allegedly sent threatening Facebook messages to employees, saying graffiti and broken windows were just the beginning of his attacks unless the county reopened closed businesses. due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Daniel James Pesch, 36, appeared in Arapahoe County Court on Wednesday morning, where he was charged with a felony of criminal conduct in connection with vandalism in the offices. He was arrested at 8:15 p.m. On Monday by Aurora police officers who saw the suspect walking in the building's parking lot at 15192 E. Hampden Ave., according to an arrest affidavit from the Aurora Police Department.

Pesch is suspected of causing damage to about $ 5,000 at county health offices where the windows were smashed and the windows were defaced with profane messages in spray paint, according to the affidavit. The building was damaged six times in April and May, according to the affidavit.

Pesch allegedly sent Facebook messages to Tri-County Health that included: "I hope you're enjoying putting small businesses up. Enjoy your broken windows (expletive)." The message refers to Pesch's dissatisfaction with the Stay guidelines. at home by health officials issued due to the new coronavirus, according to the affidavit. Pesch allegedly sent multiple messages bragging about the damage and threatening more, and used his personal Facebook account to do so, according to the affidavit.

A message, according to the affidavit, read: "You can't post cops in your building every night. I'll get (expletives) for all of you."

Pesch was arrested multiple times in Denver in 2019 for similar destruction of property incidents, including broken windows on the Auraria campus.

Pesch's bail was set at $ 5,000, according to the Arapahoe County District Attorney's Office. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for June 23.

In 2017, Pesch was arrested in connection with the 2010 murder of an Elbert County school teacher, Randy Wilson, who was found strangled in a remote field. A murder charge against Pesch was dismissed after his confession was found to be false.