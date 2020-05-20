McKinney ISD to Issue Macbooks for Students in Grades 3-12 – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

McKinney, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – At its May board meeting Tuesday night, the McKinney ISD Board of Trustees approved an expansion of the district's One to the World educational technology program to include a laptop for every student in grades 3–12.

"If the 2020 pandemic has taught us anything, it is that we have to be prepared for a multitude of instructional models, most of which require the use of technology to some degree. This expansion of technology will allow us to deliver instruction. most effective and progressive we can offer, pandemic or not, to all of our students, "said Dr. Rick McDaniel, MISD Superintendent.

Since 2014, MISD has issued a Macbook to every ninth-grade student to use during their four years of high school. Now, third graders and up will receive a laptop that will be updated over a five-year cycle.

Then, when third graders reach eighth grade, the district will provide them with a new Macbook that they can use until they graduate.

While the current implementation of home learning has put the technology needs of students in the spotlight, MISD was already looking for an expansion of the technology initiative prior to the arrival of COVID-19.

"Blended learning ensures that active, engaged and collaborative learning is taking place in both online and offline settings to empower all students," said MISD Director of Educational Technology Lara Lindsey. “Personalized technology is the vehicle that advances a blended learning environment. While the new devices are exciting, this expansion is less about the "stuff,quot; and more about a shift in our teaching and learning practices to include the right tools at the right time. "