Michigan high school students take top positions at FCA Drive for Design Competition – Up News Info Detroit

They have ranked first in this year's FCA (Fiat Chrysler Automobiles) Drive for Design contest. Entries submitted by high school students in grades 10-12 from across the country were virtually reviewed by the FCA automotive design team and special guest judge

. This year's 10-week competition asked students to draw a Ram truck of the future.

"All of the inputs were impressive, the work was very focused with remarkable attention to detail as well as their thought process: these are characteristics that we look for when we are going to hire designers to work for FCA," he said. Mark Trostle, Director of Ram Truck and Mopar Exterior Design for FCA – North America. “Automotive design is a growing field and is often overlooked by parents and students, our goal is to inspire and change that perspective. There are many careers available in automotive design where young designers will have the opportunity to create some of the most exciting and technologically advanced products on the road today, as well as create what is possible for the future. "

Trostle knows firsthand what it's like to have the opportunity to excel in this field. In 2013, he presented Drive for Design, which is based on a contest he won as a high school student. He credits that experience as something that led to his current professional role, spearheading the design efforts of some of the most desirable vehicles on the road. Today, he is passing the torch on to three promising automotive designers.

The three winning students of the Drive for Design 2020 competition are:

First place – Job Skandera , 12th grade, Santa Clara, California

Second place – Vincent Piaskowski , Grade 11, Birmingham Michigan

Third place – Alex David Kirschmann , Grade 11, Auburn Hills, Michigan

Second place winner Vincent Piaskowski He is also a second-time winner, finishing third in last year's competition.

"I am a type of truck, so I was especially excited to see what this year's competitors would bring. They did not disappoint! Each of the three winners showed great potential in technical skill and imagination without sacrificing what makes Ram Ram: functionality "he said Josh Welton, Guest Judge. "If it's going to be 'Created to Serve', it must first be 'Designed to Serve', I'll be first in line to shake up any of your drawings if they come to life!"

Due to recent circumstances, the prizes for the annual contest have been changed to include a more hands-on experience that will include virtual network demos and design sketches with FCA design team members along with electronic creative tools of the trade:

First place: Wacom MobileStudio Pro 16

Second and third place: Apple iPad Pro and Apple Pencil

Virtual network demos and design sketches with FCA designers will be planned for all winners

“While we were unable to hold our award ceremonies this year, we especially want to thank our partners EyesOn Design and College of Creative StudiesTrostle said.

For detailed contest information and rules, visit www.FCAdrivefordesign.com.

About Drive for Design

Launched in 2013, the FCA's Product Design Office created its Drive for Design contest as an innovative way to educate young artists about careers in automotive design. Starting locally at DetroitDrive for Design has grown into a national competition that rewards talented students with unique prizes and opportunities to further develop their design skills.

About CCS

the College of Creative Studies (CCS) is a private, non-profit university authorized by the Michigan Department of Education to award bachelor's and master's degrees. CCS, located in the city center Detroit, strives to provide students with the tools necessary for successful careers in the dynamic and growing creative industries. Founded in 1906 as the Detroit Arts and Crafts Society, CCS plays a key role in Detroit cultural and educational communities. A fully accredited, private university, CCS enrolls more than 1,400 students, pursuing Master of Fine Arts in Color and Materials Design, Interaction Design, Integrated Design and Transportation Design, and Bachelor of Fine Arts in Advertising Design, Art Education , Arts, Crafts, Entertainment Arts, fashion accessory design, fine art, graphic design, illustration, interior design, photography, product design, and transportation design.

About EyesOn Design

A benefit to the Detroit Institute of Ophthalmology (DIO), a not-for-profit corporation, EyesOn Design is a major source of income for DIO's research, education, and support groups for the visually impaired. DIO is a division of the Henry Ford Health System Ophthalmology Department.

FCA

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCA) is a global automaker that designs, engineers, manufactures and sells vehicles in a portfolio of exciting brands including Abarth, Alfa Romeo, Chrysler, Dodge, Fiat, Fiat Professional, Jeep®, Lancia, Ram and Maserati. It also sells parts and services under the Mopar name and operates in the components and production systems sectors under the Comau and Teksid brands. FCA employs almost 200,000 people worldwide. For more details on FCA (NYSE: FCAU / MTA: FCA), visit www.fcagroup.com.

