Miley Cyrus and Cody Simpson: Inside the way blocking has "improved,quot; your relationship!

Miley Cyrus and Cody Simpson are one of the few couples who have benefited from being isolated during the coronavirus quarantine, COVID-19. Apparently, the two months under the same roof 24/9 have only helped her romance blossom even more!

The singer couple is getting stronger and a source tells HollywoodLife that they are still quarantined together in Los Angeles and getting along very well!

They explained through the same media that "it really helps that they are not partying, so their minds are clear and their mood is stable." They have been able to really focus all their energy on positive and healthy things. Miley and Cody don't drink at all. And she doesn't smoke weed either. He is approaching a full year of sobriety (he left everything in June 2019). It is a great achievement, and everyone is proud of it. "

Other than that, both singers are "very focused on fitness,quot; and have taken advantage of this moment to exercise as much as possible.

‘Miley has a huge home gym so they can train every day without leaving home. And they love to hike with their dogs, they are very active and outdoors. Miley and her dogs, her "babies," as they affectionately call their pets, are having a great time together doing simple things while in quarantine, "another source shared.

They also commented that Miley and Cody are also focused on making new music and writing poetry right now.

Of course, that doesn't mean they don't just chat for hours!

As it seems, they have been getting to know each other during their conversations.

Obviously, communication is key in any relationship and is doing very well in this department!

Their relationship has been dramatically improved. They really are on the same wavelength and are very happy with each other. "



