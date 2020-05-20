Nancy Pelosi calls President Donald Trump "morbidly obese,quot;

According to Nancy Pelosi, Donald Trump should probably not take hydroxychloroquine as a preventive measure for COVID-19 due to his alleged weight problem. Nancy said, in no uncertain terms, that Trump was clearly "morbidly obese."

On Twitter last night, Donald Trump was trending because of Pelosi's comments about the controversial political figure. People online participated in a large-scale troll festival in which Donald Trump's weight was the theme of the day.

Hot New Hip Hop claims that it all started with Nancy Pelosi's comments. As previously reported, Trump said in recent weeks that he has been taking hydroxychloroquine as a way to thwart COVID-19.

The drug has been controversial, as much of the mainstream media reported that its effectiveness is in dispute and may even have harmful side effects. In addition, it has also not been approved by the FDA for the treatment of the virus.

During a conversation with Anderson Cooper recently, Pelosi stated that it was not a great idea for Trump to take the drug because not only is he the president, but his health is at great risk. Pelosi went on to say that it was especially pronounced because of his age and "weight group," before describing that weight class as "morbid obesity."

Since then, people have been asking whether Donald Trump is morbidly obese or not. According to Hot New Hip Hop, who collected a report from the Center for Disease Control, obesity is someone with a BMI of over 30.

Nancy Pelosi called President Trump morbid obesity on CNN. Democrats and CNN love it. Imagine if Trump calls Stacey Abrams morbid obesity. Everyone would call him a racist and embarrassing jerk. All we will hear for a month is body positivity. Total hypocrites. pic.twitter.com/7TmVeZxazL – Robby Starbuck (@robbystarbuck) May 19, 2020

Trump, on the other hand, who is quite tall, is 6 & # 39; 3 ", weighs 243 lbs. In other words, Trump hardly crosses the criteria of obesity, but he is not,quot; morbid ".

Ad

Hot New Hip Hop reported that for Trump to be classified as morbidly obese, he would have to weigh an additional sixty pounds. Regardless of whether Trump is obese or not, people on social media and those in the political establishment have questioned his choice in preventive treatment against COVID-19.



Post views:

0 0