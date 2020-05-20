NASCAR at Darlington live race updates, results, highlights from the Toyota 500

The NASCAR Cup Series finally returned from a two-month hiatus on Sunday with the Real Heroes 400 at Darlington Raceway, and the action will continue in Darlington on Wednesday with the Toyota 500.

Kevin Harvick won Sunday's race on "the track that can't be tamed,quot; and will start in the middle of the pack at position 20. Ryan Preece, who finished 20th in the Real Heroes 400, will start on pole for the Toyota 500. .

Any questions about how NASCAR could operate in a fan-free environment due to the COVID-19 pandemic was dispelled on Sunday. The teams were still able to do their jobs while maintaining social distancing procedures and fans could enjoy the race from the safety of their homes.

The only thing that could derail Wednesday's race is the weather; According to weather.com, there is a 90 percent chance of rain in the Darlington, South Carolina area on Wednesday night.

Sporting News is tracking live updates and highlights lap by lap for Wednesday's NASCAR race at Darlington Raceway. Follow the results of the Toyota 500 below.

MORE: Watch Tonight's Darlington Race Live on fuboTV (7-day free trial)

NASCAR at Darlington live updates, highlights of Toyota 500

5:38 p.m. – It has been raining from time to time in Darlington, but there is hope that things will clear up soon.

(The race begins at 6 p.m. ET)

What time does the NASCAR race start today?

The original start time for Wednesday's race at Darlington was 7:30 p.m. ET, but NASCAR officials moved him until 6 p.m. due to the threat of bad weather. The race will pass at 7 p.m. ET Thursday if it is postponed.

MORE: Latest Weather Updates for Darlington

Initial NASCAR formation in Darlington

Here is the complete starting lineup:

%MINIFYHTML68c82dec6b676da344b749fb1039d92c13%
Pos. Driver Car No. Equipment
one Ryan Preece 37 JTG Daugherty Racing
2 Ty dillon 13 Germain Racing
3 Joey Logano 22 Penske team
4 4 Clint bowyer 14 Stewart-Haas Racing
5 5 Ryan Blaney 12 Penske team
6 6 Ryan Newman 6 6 Roush Fenway Racing
7 7 Matt DiBenedetto twenty-one Wood Brothers Racing
8 Brad Keselowski 2 Penske team
9 9 Aric Almirola 10 Stewart-Haas Racing
10 Austin Dillon 3 Richard Childress Racing
eleven Matt Kenseth 42 Chip Ganassi Racing
12 John Hunter Nemechek 38 Front Row Motorsports
13 Erik jones twenty Joe Gibbs Racing
14 Tyler Reddick 8 Richard Childress Racing
fifteen Martin Truex Jr. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing
sixteen Denny Hamlin eleven Joe Gibbs Racing
17 Chase elliott 9 9 Hendrick Motorsports
18 years Kurt Busch one Chip Ganassi Racing
19 Alex Bowman 88 Hendrick Motorsports
twenty Kevin Harvick 4 4 Stewart-Haas Racing
twenty-one Bubba Wallace 43 Richard Petty Motorsports
22 Cole Custer 41 Stewart-Haas Racing
2. 3 Michael McDowell 3. 4 Front Row Motorsports
24 Christopher Bell 95 Leavine Family Racing
25 Daniel Suarez 96 Gaunt Brothers Racing
26 Kyle busch 18 years Joe Gibbs Racing
27 Brennan Poole fifteen Premium motor sports
28 Gray gaulding 27 Rick Ware Racing
29 JJ Yeley 77 Spire Motorsports
30 Joey Gase 51 Petty Ware Racing
31 Corey LaJoie 32 Go Fas Racing
32 Chris Buescher 17 Roush Fenway Racing
33 Timmy Hill 66 MBM Motorsports
3. 4 William Byron 24 Hendrick Motorsports
35 Quin Houff 00 Starcom Racing
36 Garrett Smithley 53 Rick Ware Racing
37 Jimmie Johnson 48 Hendrick Motorsports
38 BJ McLeod 78 BJ McLeod Motorsports
39 Ricky Stenhouse Jr. 47 JTG Daugherty Racing

