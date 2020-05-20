Natalie Dormer & # 39; so ridiculously proud & # 39; of the midwife in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic

WENN

During a conversation with Kelly Clarkson on her talk show, the actress from & # 39; Game of Thrones & # 39; He explains why he fears that he will never be able to adequately express his pride in his sister.

"game of Thrones"star Natalie Dormer She will never feel tall and powerful in her job again after cheering on her midwife in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic in the UK.

The 38-year-old actress has been watching Britain's National Health Service weekly greeting "banging on pots and pans" and applauding from her London home and fears she will never be able to adequately express her pride in her sister.

"I am ridiculously proud of my sister," she says to the presenter and singer. Kelly Clarkson. "She was a caregiver for the elderly in the community before she was a midwife. She is just one of those people … She is a caregiver and she is very good and has that enormous mental and physical capacity. For our medical staff, we are so indebted … "

The sister of the actress's partner is also a nurse who works on the front line of the coronavirus pandemic.

"She has two children under the age of five and is on the front line as a nurse and it's like, 'What do I do? I make a living for myself!'" Dormer adds.