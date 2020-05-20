Netflix & # 39; s The Big Flower Fight: review

Screenshot: Netflix

Every spring, the New York Botanical Garden presents its best display for the summer season: the annual Orchid Show. The conservatory at the Botanical Gardens is charming enough on its own, but the Orchid Show injects a hearty dose of theatricality into an already dramatic setting, taking away the advantage of walking at a snail's pace through the greenhouses behind groups of tourists. dragged. Lush orchids hang from all available surfaces, fully surrendering to the vision of the resident artist. Currently, the Botanical Garden is closed, and YouTube tours of this year's show don't scratch the itch like you're surrounded by real nature, even if that nature is at a conservatory in the Bronx. Netflix's latest reality-to-feel-good offer, The great flower fightIt should have been a suitable replacement for that real-life experience that is now sorely missed, but unfortunately it is not up to the task.

The great flower fight is another entry in the broad field of process-oriented reality competition television, which steals the shot from its spiritual predecessor, The Great British Bake. Ten pairs of "amateur flower sculptors" meet in a geodesic dome in the middle of the English countryside, with access to a luxurious metal nursery and workshop. They are tasked with compiling a creative summary in each episode, and naturally a winner is crowned. Hosts Vic Reeves and Natalia Demetriou prank and guide contestants through various gardening and horticultural nightmares. The judge, Kirsten Griffith VanderYacht, auditioned for the role in video chat after responding to an Instagram DM. Her floral design company, Wild Bloom, is responsible for Julianne Hough's wedding flowers and bridal bouquet (featured on the cover of People), is a magnificent free-form set of buttercups and vines. In short, he is beautiful and Griffith-VanderYacht, a perfect reality show judge.

Each episode sees fans take on a creative summary intended to challenge their design skills on a grand scale. In the space of about 10 hours well edited, they build elaborate sculptures like giant insects and haute couture dresses made from cut flowers and worn by real models. Although it seems very stressful to be tasked with building a butterfly out of some moss and various decorative herbs, the contestants don't fight each other and are generally very nice. The results are impressive due to its size and the abundance of flora, and each episode is pleasant enough to watch, somewhat enjoyable and low risk.

Why The great flower fight Part of the same kind of smooth and competitive British reality show, the cadence is instantly recognizable and therefore heartwarming – all contestants really like each other and navigate through each episode through the skin of their teeth. The fruits of his labor have a charming storybook quality; and the stage of the show provokes deep pangs of envy at the outdoors, the open spaces, and the rolling hills of the British countryside. I was hoping to feel the same kind of wonderful stress relief that it shows The Great British Bake provide but part of the problem with the Big flower fight It is the absence of stress. Without a panic attack, it loses its appeal.

Screenshot: Netflix

In the Great British Bakeoff, a drip of yolk in a bowl of egg whites can ruin a meringue, and if the quick-cool team doesn't cool the cakes in time for icing, disaster awaits. Wondering if the contestants in The great flower fight they'll get their creations out on time it's not that satisfying because unlike the GBBO Contestants, they are truly in charge of their own destiny. Baking is all about controlling and then giving that control over to an oven, but floral designers and landscape designers at BFF they are working against the clock, and then their own skills. While there is no actual financial award given to the winners of any of the shows, winning GBBO can boost a career. Nadiya Hussain, who won the sixth season, scored her own Netflix show, Nadiya's lunchtime. Ruby Tandoh, who was a finalist in the show's fourth season, has taken advantage of her time in the spotlight in a career as a food writer. The winners of the BFF Get a huge rosette and the gentle satisfaction of being the UK's best gardener, but I guess it's too early to tell if this award will generate anything else.

It feels like a big bet from Netflix to assume that an American audience has as big an appetite for a horticultural reality show as its British counterparts do. British television is packed with garden-focused programming, spearheaded by television personality Monty Don. His mini garden-centric reality show empire is more uplifting than the Big flower fightand it produces the pleasant soporific effect that I long for. In 2015, the BBC broadcast Chelsea Garden's big challengewhich is all that Big flower fight should be: a high risk reality competition That encourages real creativity through the award, which is a venue at the annual Chelsea Garden Show. While the contestants on that show also design their gardens within the confines of a creative summary, the end result is practical and beautiful, with anchored points for things like proper horticulture, making sure plants are properly grouped by the requirements of Light and water. as well as aesthetics and ease of use.

The problem with the Big flower fight is that the whole thing feels a little lackluster, perhaps because the formula is no longer new. GBBOThe appeal was that it was a deliberate and marked change from the frenzy of American cooking reality shows. But perhaps because Americans lack the context for none shows about gardening or horticulture in this very specific British context, the show is not flourishing as it should.

The great flower fight It is currently streaming on Netflix.