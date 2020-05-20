New to Netflix in June: here's all that's coming

Here is everything that will hit Netflix US in May:
June 1st
Bravery act
All dogs Go to Heaven
Bad news bears
The Cape of Fear
Casper
Cardcaptor Sakura: Clow Card
Cardcaptor Sakura: Sakura Card
Clueless
Cocomelon, Season 1
E.T. the alien
The healer
Man inside
Lust Caution
Observe and report
Priest
The silence of the lambs
Starship troopers
The boy
Car (1977)
The artist of disaster
Aid
The lake House
The Queen
Twister
V for Vendetta
Walk Hard: The Dewey Cox Story
West side story
Do not mess with the Zohan
Zodiac
June 2nd
Alone, Season 6
Fuller House: the farewell season – NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Garth Brooks: The Path I Am On, Season 1
Right: Rainbow Rescue – NETFLIX FAMILY
3 of June
Kill Gunther
Lady bird
Spelling the dream – NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
June 4
Baki: Raitai's great tournament saga – ANIMO NETFLIX
Can you hear me / me-you? – NETFLIX ORIGINAL
5th June
13 reasons why, Season 4 – NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Drowned: Paisa Bolta Hai – NETFLIX FILM
Hannibal, Season 1–3
The last days of the American crime – NETFLIX FILM
Weird eye, Season 5 – NETFLIX ORIGINAL
June 6th
Queen of the South, Season 4
June 7th
Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj, Volume 6 (New weekly episodes) – NETFLIX ORIGINAL
8 of June
Before falling
June 10th
Curon – NETFLIX SERIES
DC & # 39; s Legends of Tomorrow, Season 5
Lenox Hill – NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Middle men
My Sir, Season 1
Reality Z – NETFLIX ORIGINAL
June 11
Attitude, Season 2
June 12
Give 5 Bloods – NETFLIX FILM
Dating around, Season 2 – NETFLIX ORIGINAL
F is for the family, Season 4 – NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Jo Koy: in its elements – NETFLIX SPECIAL COMEDY
Kipo and the Age of Wonder Beasts, Season 2 – NETFLIX FAMILY
ONE PIECE: Alabasta
ONE PIECE: East Blue
ONE PIECE: Enter Chopper on Winter Island
ONE PIECE: Entering the Great Line
Pokémon Journeys: The Series – NETFLIX FAMILY
The search – NETFLIX ORIGINAL
The forests – NETFLIX ORIGINAL
June 13th
Alexa and Katie, Part 4 – NETFLIX FAMILY
How to escape murder, Season 6
Milea
June 14th
Marcella, Season 3 – NETFLIX ORIGINAL
June, 15
Losers
June 16
Baby mama
Charlie St. Cloud
Darkness
Frost / Nixon
June 17
An afternoon with Beverly Luff Linn
Mr. Iglesias: Part 2 – NETFLIX ORIGINAL
June 18
A mustache away – ANIMO NETFLIX
The order, Season 2 – NETFLIX ORIGINAL
19th of June
Babies: Part 2 – NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Father soldier son – NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Feel the rhythm – NETFLIX FILM
Floor is lava – NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Lost bullet – NETFLIX FILM
Ipanema girls, Season 2 – NETFLIX ORIGINAL
One way to tomorrow – NETFLIX FILM
The politician, Season 2 – NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Rhyme Time Town – NETFLIX FAMILY
Wasp net – NETFLIX FILM
June 21
Goldie
June 22nd
Dark skies
June 23
Eric Andre: legalize everything – NETFLIX SPECIAL COMEDY
June 24
Athlete A – NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Crazy delicious – NETFLIX ORIGINAL
No one knows I'm here / No one knows I'm here – NETFLIX FILM
June 26th
Love and live – NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of the Fire Saga – NETFLIX FILM
Home match – NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Straight
June 29
Bratz: the movie
June 30th
Adu – NETFLIX FILM
BNA – ANIMO NETFLIX
George Lopez: We'll do it in half – NETFLIX SPECIAL COMEDY
TBD
It is good not to be good – NETFLIX ORIGINAL
One take – NETFLIX FILM
Roswell, New Mexico, Season 2
The show must go on: the story of Queen + Adam Lambert