New to Netflix in June: here's all that's coming

Here is everything that will hit Netflix US in May:

June 1st

Bravery act

All dogs Go to Heaven

Bad news bears

The Cape of Fear

Casper

Cardcaptor Sakura: Clow Card

Cardcaptor Sakura: Sakura Card

Clueless

Cocomelon, Season 1

E.T. the alien

The healer

Man inside

Lust Caution

Observe and report

Priest

The silence of the lambs

Starship troopers

The boy

Car (1977)

The artist of disaster

Aid

The lake House

The Queen

Twister

V for Vendetta

Walk Hard: The Dewey Cox Story

West side story

Do not mess with the Zohan

Zodiac

June 2nd

Alone, Season 6

Fuller House: the farewell season – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Garth Brooks: The Path I Am On, Season 1

Right: Rainbow Rescue – NETFLIX FAMILY

3 of June

Kill Gunther

Lady bird

Spelling the dream – NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

June 4

Baki: Raitai's great tournament saga – ANIMO NETFLIX

Can you hear me / me-you? – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

5th June

13 reasons why, Season 4 – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Drowned: Paisa Bolta Hai – NETFLIX FILM

Hannibal, Season 1–3

The last days of the American crime – NETFLIX FILM

Weird eye, Season 5 – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

June 6th

Queen of the South, Season 4

June 7th

Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj, Volume 6 (New weekly episodes) – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

8 of June

Before falling

June 10th

Curon – NETFLIX SERIES

DC & # 39; s Legends of Tomorrow, Season 5

Lenox Hill – NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Middle men

My Sir, Season 1

Reality Z – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

June 11

Attitude, Season 2

June 12

Give 5 Bloods – NETFLIX FILM

Dating around, Season 2 – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

F is for the family, Season 4 – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Jo Koy: in its elements – NETFLIX SPECIAL COMEDY

%MINIFYHTML1d87b4e95a1be03e17ad7711ae3bd31913%

Kipo and the Age of Wonder Beasts, Season 2 – NETFLIX FAMILY

ONE PIECE: Alabasta

ONE PIECE: East Blue

ONE PIECE: Enter Chopper on Winter Island

ONE PIECE: Entering the Great Line

Pokémon Journeys: The Series – NETFLIX FAMILY

The search – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

The forests – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

June 13th

Alexa and Katie, Part 4 – NETFLIX FAMILY

How to escape murder, Season 6

Milea

June 14th

Marcella, Season 3 – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

June, 15

Losers

June 16

Baby mama

Charlie St. Cloud

Darkness

Frost / Nixon

June 17

An afternoon with Beverly Luff Linn

Mr. Iglesias: Part 2 – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

June 18

A mustache away – ANIMO NETFLIX

The order, Season 2 – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

19th of June

Babies: Part 2 – NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Father soldier son – NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Feel the rhythm – NETFLIX FILM

Floor is lava – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Lost bullet – NETFLIX FILM

Ipanema girls, Season 2 – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

One way to tomorrow – NETFLIX FILM

The politician, Season 2 – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Rhyme Time Town – NETFLIX FAMILY

Wasp net – NETFLIX FILM

June 21

Goldie

June 22nd

Dark skies

June 23

Eric Andre: legalize everything – NETFLIX SPECIAL COMEDY

June 24

Athlete A – NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Crazy delicious – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

No one knows I'm here / No one knows I'm here – NETFLIX FILM

June 26th

Love and live – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of the Fire Saga – NETFLIX FILM

Home match – NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Straight

June 29

Bratz: the movie

June 30th

Adu – NETFLIX FILM

BNA – ANIMO NETFLIX

George Lopez: We'll do it in half – NETFLIX SPECIAL COMEDY

TBD

It is good not to be good – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

One take – NETFLIX FILM

Roswell, New Mexico, Season 2

The show must go on: the story of Queen + Adam Lambert