Orange County Reports 10 Additional Deaths Increased Total to 98,249 New Cases – Up News Info Los Angeles

– Orange County health officials reported 10 additional coronavirus-related deaths Wednesday, bringing the county's total to 98.

The county also reported 249 new COVID-19 cases, totaling 4,742.

The number of hospitalized patients increased from 229 on Tuesday to 253 on Wednesday, and patients in intensive care increased from 86 to 93.

The number of people analyzed to detect the virus was 86,694.

As of May 5, 76 percent of the deaths involved patients with underlying health complications, county officials said.

Last week, officials announced a partnership with UC Irvine to conduct a coronavirus statistics survey that could help with quarantine programs and ease restrictions.

The researchers plan to use serology tests of 5,000 residents to see if they have developed antibodies as a result of an infection. Your goal is to focus on populations at risk and understand how long immunity can last.

On Thursday, Orange County health officials reported 229 new cases, the county's largest increase since the pandemic began.

The members of the Board of Supervisors stressed that there was no evidence linking the increase in cases to the reopening of beaches.

According to officials, many of the 229 new cases are in nursing homes and prisons.

