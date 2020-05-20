Paramount Nabs ‘Flight’ Spec by Miles Chapman; Johannes Roberts Address – Up News Info

EXCLUSIVE: Paramount Pictures has come on board Flight, feature based on a spec script by Miles Chapman, the writer behind Sylvester Stallone Escape plan films. 47 meters deep and 47 meters below: without cage Director Johannes Roberts will direct. Akiva Goldsman's Weed Road Pictures (Star Trek: Picard) is producing the project, through its first agreement with the studio, along with Tea Shop Productions (Strangers: prey at night)

Based on an original Roberts story, the image is said to be a thriller contained on an international flight. Producers are James Harris and Mark Lane of Tea Shop, as well as Greg Lessans and Rachel Reznick on behalf of Weed Road.

The Weed Road movie list includes the Tom Clancy movie, starring Michael B. Jordan. Without remorse, Surveillance with Will Smith the Major Matt Mason adaptation starring Tom Hanks, and The perfect little things map directed by Ian Samuels. Additional credits for Tea Shop include Cockneys vs. Zombies, I am not a killer, y The reporter.

Roberts, who is currently in pre-production as a writer / director at Demonic resident horror reboot, he is represented by CAA, The Gotham Group and Lichter, Grossman, Nichols. Represented by The Gotham Group and MFW, Chapman is also the creator of the Yahoo series. Cybergeddon.