Pixel 5 is sure to disappoint fans – BGR

New reports say that Google's upcoming flagship phone will not run on the same flagship processor as other premium Android phones.

Pixel 5 specifications will be lower than OnePlus 8 and Galaxy S20, since Google has chosen the Snapdragon 765 instead of the 865 chip for the phone.

The Pixel 5 will mark the first year in Google's history of smartphone manufacturing when the new phone doesn't have the best possible processor. We have told you time and time again that the Pixel 5 will not work with the best possible mobile processor for Android phones, as various reports suggest that Google is looking for a cheaper Qualcomm alternative. Pixel rumors are more often correct than incorrect, even early ones. And we have more reports that say the same thing. Pixel 5 will not be a flagship device that can match any of its Android rivals, and that will be a major disappointment.

From the beginning, Nexus phones were something that Google needed to showcase the latest Android developments. The way Google built Android forced it to create its own phone that would receive timely Android updates so that smartphone users, developers, and manufacturers have quick access to the latest version of Android. Imagine a world where Google releases a major Android update, but users get it several months later. Nexus fixed that problem, just as Google worked on plans that would help other Android manufacturers roll out updates faster than before.

Google then removed the Nexus line and replaced it with the high-end Pixel phone, which was always supposed to be a premium device. That policy changed last year when the Pixel 3a was released. Turns out, Google wasn't selling that many Pixel phones and the cheap Pixel 3a helped it sort of fix the problem. Of course, the sales of Pixel 3a were not extraordinary either.

An even cheaper Pixel 4a is expected in the coming weeks, a phone that is already hard to sell considering what Apple has just done. But Pixel fans who are waiting for the Pixel 5 to update will surely not like Google's engagement.

A new report from xda-developers It says the code in Android 11 Developer Preview 4 includes references to a modem that is in line with one of the mid-range Snapdragon processors. It could be the Snapdragon 765, 765G, or the newer version of the 768G that comes with better graphics and a slightly faster clock. Whatever the case, it's not the Snapdragon 865.

Separately, David Ruddock says he learned that the Pixel 5 will be based on the Snapdragon 765 and that Google won't have a phone with a top-tier CPU this year.

I can confirm through my own source that the Pixel 5 will be using a Snapdragon 765. No phone with a higher level Google CPU this year. – David Ruddock (@RDRv3) May 19, 2020

Finally, the Google survey that asked some users if they would pay $ 699 for a premium phone also indicates the processor downgrade. BTW, the OnePlus 8, running on a Snapdragon 865 chip, will be a much better choice than the Pixel 5 for overall performance.

Costs and design considerations may have forced Google to skip the Snapdragon 865 processor this year, but it's still a significant marketing blunder, given the massive competition in the mobile landscape and the increased pressure from the iPhone.

There's no way to offer a reasonable explanation for this decision to Android fans who have always touted the supremacy of Android specs over the iPhone, at least on paper. To put it another way, iPhone never matched Android when it comes to RAM, but it never had to because it was always the fastest phone. And Apple never talks about RAM during any iPhone presentation. The processor is something else entirely, and performance is something Google can't help but explain.

While the Pixel 5 won't live up to the iPhone 12, OnePlus 8, or Galaxy S20 when it comes to performance, it will at least offer new camera features and quick Android updates. The question is, will hardcore Android users go for the compromise?

That said, there is a light at the end of the tunnel if rumors are to be believed. Google is working on its own processor for future Pixel phones.

Pixel 4 dual lens camera system. Image source: Zach Epstein, BGR