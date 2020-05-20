Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany criticizes Chris Cuomo for using quinine – Up News Info

White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany accused CNN presenter Chris Cuomo of taking a "less safe" version of hydroxychloroquine despite "mocking" the president's defense of the drug. Donald Trump.

Trump said this week that he has been taking hydroxychloroquine as a preventive treatment for the coronavirus. That drew criticism, as the drug is the subject of an FDA warning that it should not be used outside of a hospital setting or clinical trial because of the risk of heart problems.

Cuomo revealed last month that he had the coronavirus, and has described his recovery process while continuing to anchor. Cuomo PrimeTime. His wife, Cristina, wrote about her protocol on the website she founded, Purist, and described homeopathic treatments that included "potentiated quinine (OXO); it is derived from the non-toxic bark of quinine plants grown in Peru." She described it as a "natural antibiotic" that was among an extensive regimen for her husband. He was also diagnosed with coronavirus and wrote about his own recovery.

At the briefing, McEnany reprimanded various media figures, before pointing to Cuomo.

"I have seen a lot of apoplectic coverage of hydroxychloroquine," he told reporters. "You had Jimmy Kimmel saying the president is 'trying to kill himself' taking it. You are Joe Scarborough saying "this will kill you". Neil Cavuto says, "What do you have to lose? One thing you have to lose is lives." And you had Chris Cuomo saying that "the president knows that hydroxychloroquine is not backed by science. He knows that he has been targeted by his own people and has been using it." Well, Cuomo made fun of the president for this. "

Then he added: "Hydroxychloroquine, of course, is an FDA-approved drug with a proven safety record, and it turns out that Chris Cuomo took a less safe version called quinine that the FDA recalled in 2006 because of its serious side effects. , including death. Very interesting to have that criticism of the president. "

He also cited a quote that Cuomo's brother, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo, made in March, in which he said he was an "optimist" and "optimistic about drugs and so we will try it here in New York as soon as we understand ". However, in April, he said the New York trials yielded inconclusive results.

A CNN spokesman did not have an immediate response to McEnany.

Quinine has been used for centuries as an antimalarial treatment.

Although there are links between hydroxychloroquine and quinine, there are also significant differences. As Kim Walker, Cassandra Quave, and Nataly Olivia A Canales wrote on the nonprofit research site Tthe conversation in March, "Although chloroquine was inspired by quinine's antimalarial activity, its chemical structure (and pharmacological properties) are quite different from the natural compounds found in cinchona bark."

The purpose of his article was to describe how the use of cinchona bark, which contains quinine, has not been tested.

They wrote: “The benefits, if any, of chloroquine or hydroxychloroquine for the treatment of COVID-19 are still not fully understood. Cinchona bark does not contain any of these compounds, and the alkaloids in the bark are unrelated to them. Similarly, there is no evidence that cinchone can prevent or treat COVID-19. "He also described serious side effects, noting that the FDA recalled quinine pills for the treatment of leg cramps in 2006.

On her website, Cristina Cuomo wrote about the consultation with Dr. Linda Lancaster, who specializes in homeopathy, and that "doctors are discovering that quinine potentially slows iron breakdown of hemoglobin and the resulting oxidative stress. OXO is an oxygenating formula that works in the liver and, in turn, in the blood that passes through the liver. "

Trump told reporters on Wednesday that he would end his use of hydroxychloroquine "in a day or two."

In Cuomo PrimeTime On Monday, Cuomo said of Trump and hydroxychloroquine, "By the way, I don't even know if he's taking it. He received a letter from his doctor saying that was why he prescribed it." He called it "quite a beautiful distraction".

Cuomo also said that Trump, in advocating the use of hydroxychloroquine, is a "winning argument for him" because he has been able to put Democrats in the position of being the "party of no."

Now why did you do this? Who cares why? Because it works. "

But Cuomo also made a distinction between using hydroxychloroquine as a preventive treatment and using those who have already been diagnosed with coronavirus. "I have not heard that it is prescribed prophylactically," Dr. Sanjay Gupta told him. "There has been a lot of discussion about this. There is no evidence … of using this prophylactically. "He said studies are underway to analyze it for healthcare workers who have had significant exposure.