Ranking of Bo Jackson's Top 11 Baseball Cards

I've opened more baseball card packs in the past six months than in the previous two decades, almost exclusively from boxes that lean heavily toward value nostalgia, and I've done my best to put those cards in storage boxes like Los I took out of the packages. I only put the best ones, once again, nothing of REAL value, in the top loaders or hinged plastic boxes, because I want most of the good cards to be in those storage boxes when I check everything again 10 years from now.

I make three exceptions: each Ken Griffey Jr., Frank Thomas, and Bo Jackson are recalled and stored separately. Griffey and Thomas were simply amazing baseball players with Hall of Fame races and personal favorites. Jackson, meanwhile, had a career bWAR of 8.3, a number Griffey surpassed in three individual seasons.

MORE: Ranking of the 13 Best Baseball Card Scrap Era Games

But for the kids that grew up in my day, Bo Jackson was special. Her letters were special. His cards were more valuable to us than to the people at the card shops or souvenir shows. And that's why, even now, there is a little jolt of excitement every time a Bo bicep comes out of a pack and waves.

So just for the fun of it, I thought I'd rank the best Bo Jackson baseball cards.

Here are the basic rules:

Rule 1: I only include cards made while Bo was playing. There are no special Bo cards from current Topps or Donruss or whatever. They're great – my editor at Sporting News (Jason Foster) received one of Bo's Topps Traded 1986 reprint cards with the rookie locket embedded in a Topps 2020 package and it was great, but that's not on this list. The only hindsight on this list is that I think about how amazing his letters were from 1987 to 1995.

Rule 2: Speaking of Topps Traded from 1986, that original card doesn't count for this list either. I only include cards that I could open in a pack in the day, not cards that were part of special sets. So there are no 1986 Topps Traded or 1986 Donruss The Rookies (although they are both star cards), and it also means that the amazing Classic 1987 board game card – Bo in an Auburn football uniform with a baseball bat – is out. If you've been following me on Twitter for a while, you know how much I enjoy the thrill of opening packages.

Rule 3: There are no Bo cards from soccer sets. Why? Because it's my list, and I don't care about soccer cards.

Let's dive in.

11. 1995 Top Deck

Bo Jackson, 1995 Upper Deck, 1987 Fleer https://images.daznservices.com/di/library/sporting_news/12/2/bo-cards-052020-ftr-snjpg_1ldmrlxftmss1299hd1g0whlc.jpg?t=866177210,amp;w=500,amp;quality=80



Why are you here: It's Bo in the Los Angeles uniform. He didn't actually play in 1995, he retired that spring, at age 32, instead of waiting for the strike that had already canceled the 1994 World Series and showed no signs of ending soon, but he could still play the game. Bo had the best .344 on-base percentage of his career in 1994, with 13 home runs and 43 RBIs in 75 games. And I like to think, in the image on this card, that Bo says, "I was SO CLOSE to being the best baseball player before that damn football injury."

10. 1988 Topps

Why are you here: I honestly couldn't tell you exactly why I love this card, but it's probably my favorite on a set of 1988 Topps. Maybe it's because he's standing up straight after a swing which, judging from where he's looking, probably gave as a result a line push towards the stands at the right field line, and because he looks tall, strong and athletic at a time when there is a lot of baseball. Players don't look tall, strong or athletic.

9. 1987 Fleer

Why are you here: Because it's a Bo Jackson rookie card. I'm a fan of the design of the 1987 Fleer set, and the blue edges matched Bo especially well in his Royals blue. But the standard "smile for the camera,quot; pose for Bo Jackson, like he's any other nameless rookie in spring training? It feels like a waste, especially next to your other 1987 cards, even if you're showing a big smile.

8. 1991 Top Cover

Why are you here: This card, from the high-number series packages, is one of the first baseball cards with Bo in a White Sox uniform (he was still with the Royals when the base set was released). The Royals released him at spring training, fearing that his hip injury in soccer was the end of his baseball career. Bo disagreed. The ChiSox signed him a couple of weeks later, and managed to return to the field later in the year, but complications and surgery resulting from the hip injury cost him all of 1992.

7. 1991 Bo Breaker Score

Why are you here: I honestly didn't know it was possible to smash a baseball bat over your knee until Bo did. I had never considered the possibility. What a great image for a baseball card. On the other hand, I didn't love the giant "Bo Breaker,quot; font option that runs down the left side of the card. Why make the words about the same size as a picture of Bo smashing a baseball bat like it's on a fire? Ugh that knocks this card down several notches.

%MINIFYHTML4206f6cd6c6d96de7d2cfb2da085a09613%

6. 1991 Stadium Club

Bo Jackson, 1993 Leaf, 1991 Stadium Club https://images.daznservices.com/di/library/sporting_news/55/fc/bo-cards2-052020-ftr-snjpg_fjnt57gfmd1i1kawitwrl4ljg.jpg?t=866204210,amp;w=500,amp;quality=80



Why are you here: The best part of this card is not necessarily the image, which is great, but to imagine what probably happened next. It's spring training, and Bo is tracking a flying ball in the Florida sun, the Royals played in Davenport, Florida, before moving to Arizona in 2003, like he was about to catch the ball and then unleash a laser and throw some poor and foolish. Aspiring aspiring rookie trying to impress the coaches by scoring and scoring on a medium depth fly ball. Just stay at third base, boy.

5. 1991 Fleer Pro-Vision

Why are you here: On an otherwise horrible 1991 Fleer set, the Pro-Vision subset was an incredibly beautiful change of pace. And Bo's card, the drawing that reveals he was actually a robot made to be the perfect baseball player, captured exactly what many of us saw every time we saw such an amazing athlete on the baseball diamond.

4. 1993 sheet

Why are you here: OMG intensity. The muscles. The look that says, "Aargh, I missed spraying that baseball. WHY did I just miss that pitch? I'm going to spray the next pitch I see." Just a great, great photograph.

3. 1987 Donruss

Bo Jackson 1987 Donruss https://images.daznservices.com/di/library/sporting_news/28/2f/bo-jackson-donruss-052020-ftr-snjpg_tkc2v7qk60fmzq67e8bgufrm.jpg?t=866255626,amp;w=500,amp;quality=80



Why are you here: You can't think of Donruss baseball cards without thinking of the Qualified Newbie logo, and if there is any rookie who ever deserved to be qualified, he is the two sports star who played professional baseball after winning the Heisman Trophy as a player. college football. The blue on the logo didn't match the blue on his Royals jersey, but it was close enough. In a group of 1987 Qualified Newbies that included Greg Maddux, Mark McGwire, Devon White, Rafael Palmeiro, and Benito Santiago, the Bo card stands out above all of them (at least for me).

2. 1990 FB / BB Score

Bo Jackson, 1990 rating https://images.daznservices.com/di/library/sporting_news/a1/dd/bo-jackson-score-052020-ftr-snjpg_l0onuxb7dlc51acern00tpxaw.jpg?t=866280786,amp;w=500,amp;quality=80



Why are you here: I bought a box of 1990 Score last summer, hoping to find this card in one of the packages. And I found TWO, the first in a package opened by my 1 year old daughter (well, with my help because those scoring packages were difficult). The rush, excitement, and thrill were the same as when I found a Bo or two in 1990, when these cards were selling for over $ 20 at card stores and shows across the country. It's too easy to throw the word "iconic,quot; when talking about Bo Jackson: I've written and then deleted it half a dozen times when writing this article, but if you were around during Bo Peak, you know this is Bo's iconic Card Jackson. Why isn't it number 1, you ask?

1. 1987 Topps

Bo Jackson, 1987 Topps https://images.daznservices.com/di/library/sporting_news/9e/95/bo-jackson-topps-052020-ftr-snjpg_x3iyuk2e9oy91iczapzoccv8c.jpg?t=866303114,amp;w=500,amp;quality=80



Why are you here: I ranked the best sets from the era of junk wax, and the beautiful 1987 Topps wood grain border was my easy pick for the # 1 spot. And this is my favorite card from that set. Basically it's the perfect baseball card: a transcendent rookie star, an action photo, a classic Topps nameplate / design and that beautiful "Future Stars,quot; logo with the star at the bottom of the card. It is a damn work of art.