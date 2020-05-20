Rapper Trouble falls in love with his & # 39; thick & # 39; blonde criminal attorney! (Photos)

Rapper Trouble is known for his blunt lyrics and his constant trouble with the law. Your new girlfriend can help you with the "trouble with the law,quot; part.

You see, MTO News has confirmed that Trouble has fallen in love with his criminal defense attorney, a beautiful and shapely blonde named Nicole Moorman.

The problems met Nicole when she hired her law firm, Arora & Lascala, to represent him. Nicole, who represented rapper Lil Dirk in criminal matters, was assigned the Trouble case, and the two liked each other.

The two of them had been keeping their romance a secret. But yesterday, Trouble spilled the beans and revealed that the two are dating.

Fans seem to like Trouble's new baby. They call it "beautiful,quot; and "thick,quot;

Look at the photos he published:

Trouble, real name Mariel Semonté, Trouble appeared on Lupe Fiasco's album Tetsuo & Youth, along with Glasses Malone, Trae tha Truth, Billy Blue, Buk and Fam-Lay on the song "Chopper,quot;.

In 2016, Trouble appeared on the rapper YFN Lucci's single "Key to the Streets," which peaked at number 70 on the Billboard Hot 100.

He is considered one of the bravest and most real rappers to have come out of Atlanta from IT.

Trouble was last arrested in 2017 at the DeKalb County Jail in Georgia on four separate drug charges.

Prosecutors charged the rapper with possessing a Schedule I or II controlled substance with intent to distribute, possessing less than an ounce of marijuana, possessing a Schedule II controlled substance and possessing a Schedule IV controlled substance.

He was in the county jail for a few months, but was eventually released.