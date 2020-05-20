Rob Wade and Natalka Znak Hope ‘Ultimate Tag’ can fill Sports Void – Up News Info

The team behind Fox Definitive label We hope NFL stars JJ Watt and his brothers TJ and Derek at the forefront of a physical competition format will satisfy viewers who miss live sports.

It is certainly a little stronger than live marble racing.

The program, which is based on the game of chasing or tagging on the playground, essentially sees ordinary people competing against a group of professional taggers, some of whom are experts in parkour, to jump, dodge, fall and dive into a course. massive to avoid getting caught. The show launches tonight, Wednesday May 20.

Natalka Znak, who runs the US-based production company. USA And UK Znak & Co and executive produces the show, along with JJ Watt and Conrad Green, tells Up News Info: "The timing has really worked out well for us because we have a sports show." with three footballers as hosts, which is what everyone wants at the moment because there are no sports. Hopefully we can quench our thirst. "

The program, which was filmed last year, occurs when the basketball season has not been completed, the baseball season has been interrupted, Premier League football has yet to return, and there are questions about whether the NFL will start again again. later. year.

Rob Wade, president of Alternative Entertainment and Specials at Fox, adds that the moment is fortuitous. "We always had it planned for this summer, but recently there has been a lack of physical sports entertainment on television, so this will fill that gap." I also think there is an opportunity in this space in general. It feels like the right package for the right time, "he says.

Wade says the show has elements of Gladiators, American Ninja Warrior, Wipeout and classic format Super stars. The family entertainment element of the format stands out. "To get into this space, you can't take it too seriously. There are incredible feats of athletics, but it also has characters, it had entertaining entertainment, not just a show about the physical."

Definitive label It was filmed on the Warner Bros lot, in one of its biggest stages. “Scale is very important for transmission. It is the biggest concern with COVID. It is very difficult not to have scale in a broadcast program, it is what the public expects and what network works best and we wanted to make sure this was a real show, "adds Wade.

The presence of the Houston Texans' JJ Watt, who he has and his brothers, who play for the Pittsburgh Steelers, heightens the show, says Znak. Wade adds that it's incredibly rare for current NFL stars to host unscripted series, and the team flew to Houston to pitch JJ after a Skype meeting. "It was a hit to get it."

The episodes are closed with one winner each week after a series of male and female games. "It is still a game of tag; you should be able to activate this program at any time and figure out what is happening, that is, someone is running away and someone is chasing," says Znak.

The show has been in development for a couple of years, before the 2018 movie starring Ed Helms, Jake Johnson, Hannibal Buress, Jon Hamm and Jeremy Renner was released.

Znak says: “We were working on that long before that movie. What was weird we took out to launch just before that movie and I understand that there were quite a few copycat releases after that. ”

The ten-part show was also set in the UK. Znak & Co. previously worked in the large entertainment space in the Sky Revolution competition format, which was also tested on Fox. "What's interesting about this and the way we work is that we develop in the UK and test much of the show in the UK The first stage of development, which is testing all the games, a lot happened in the UK It is much more profitable to test there, we have a really experienced team, it is a model that works for us. We want to continue in this model to develop and create shows, "says Znak.

The next step for the Sky-backed production company is to take the format worldwide. Znak says she is speaking to global broadcasters and has already discussed slightly smaller versions for networks that do not have the same budget as Fox. "There is already a lot of international interest," she says. "We could also concentrate it. The dream of all production companies is to focus it so that we love it and we have had initial conversations about it. "