Ryan Fitzpatrick is already the & # 39; greatest entertainer & # 39; from Tua Tagovailoa, but he is ready to lead by example in 2020

Sixteen-year-old NFL veteran Ryan Fitzpatrick knows all too well what the Dolphins' plans were when they recruited Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, fifth in the 2020 NFL Draft.

And he totally agrees with that.

Fitzpatrick appeared Monday in "What's Next?" Podcast with former Bills teammate Eric Wood to discuss, among other things, how he can mentor the future Miami franchise quarterback in 2020.

"I am very excited, I am very excited that he was recruited," Fitzpatrick told Wood. "I'm excited because I saw him play in Alabama and it seems like he's a pretty dynamic talent." For me, I'm his biggest cheerleader right now. "

That said: While Fitzpatrick is happy to teach Tagovailoa, he hopes his own play is good enough that he can do it by example.

Part of that, surely, will teach Tagovailoa how to better protect himself in the field. The rookie has a remarkable injury history from his time in Alabama, including a hip fracture and dislocated posterior wall that ends his college career. That in turn prompted everyone, from members of the media, former coaches and anonymous scouts and executives, to comment on whether it was worth choosing in the first round.

"I hope some of the lessons I can teach him are him watching me play, but if it is the other way around, I will do my best to help him succeed in the best way I can," Fitzpatrick said of Tagovailoa.

"I think part of that is that they have to take a back seat and look," he added. "They have to observe how I operate … without saying that what I do is perfect … but there will be many things that they can get out of me that they like and there will be some things that they can get out of me that they don't,quot; I like and say: " I do not want that ". But I think I have enough qualities that Miami has seen that they like and would like another quarterback to have in them. "

Regardless of whether Tagovailoa is a Day 1 starter, which Fitzpatrick said he would be asking a rookie for, the NFL veteran is ready to guide him in whatever capacity Miami deems best.

Fitzpatrick said: "I want to pass on all these lessons and experiences that I have learned to the younger boys because when I entered (in the NFL), I had the same thing, boys who taught me and showed me the way."