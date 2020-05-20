Ryan McMahon hits 2 home runs as the Rockies sweep the White Sox on MLB The Show 20 – Up News Info

With the start of the Major League Baseball season postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic, here at Up News Info we take a look at how the Rockies would fare in MLB The Show 20 on PlayStation 4. We will have a story for each game that It had been scheduled until real life baseball returns. Here's a look at the Rockies' preseason virtual preview. Upon entering Wednesday's game, the Rockies were 32-15.

CHICAGO – That grand slam on Tuesday must have awakened something inside Ryan McMahon.

Second baseman hit two more home runs and drove in six runs, leading the Rockies to an 11-4 victory over the White Sox on Wednesday in the guaranteed rate field.

He was not the only one who was hot. Colorado hitters totaled 14 hits on the day en route to a series of sweeps in Windy City.

Rockies starter Antonio Senzatela (4-0) allowed just two runs and eight hits in seven innings of work.

Colorado improved to 33-15 on the year and has a four-game lead over the Dodgers (29-19) in the National League West. The Rockies will head home to host the Phillies (27-22) in a three-game series that begins on Friday.

SCORE TABLE

COL – 101-140-040 – 11-14-0

CWS – 001-100-020 – 4-12-1

Colorado: Dahl 5-1-1-1, Tapia 6-2-3-2, Blackmon 4-1-1-0, Arenado 3-2-2-0, Story 3-1-1-0, Murphy 3- 1-2-2, McMahon 5-2-3-6, Hilliard 4-1-0-0, Wolters 5-0-1-0. Totals – 11-11-14-11.

Chicago – García 4-0-0-1, Moncada 5-0-2-0, Anderson 4-0-1-0, Jiménez 5-1-2-1, Encarnación 4-1-1-0, Abreu 5- 2-3-0, Mazara 4-0-0-0, Grandal 4-0-2-2, Mendick 3-0-1-0. Totals – 38-4-12-6.

E – Jiménez. 2B – Blackmon; Abreu, Grandal. HR – McMahon 2, Tapia; Jiménez SB – Dahl, Arenado, Murphy, Hilliard. CS – Wall, History. WP – Senzatela (4-0). LP – González (3-5).