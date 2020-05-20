Saban Films acquires ‘Don’t Tell a Soul’; 1091 collects "the pollinators" – film summaries – Up News Info

Saban Films has secured North American rights to directorial debut for Alex McAulay Don't tell a soul a thriller starring Jack Dylan GrazerShazam!), Fionn Whitehead (Dunkirk), Mena Suvari (American Beauty) and Rainn Wilson (The office) The movie Unbridled Films and Mangano Movies & Media follows two young brothers (Whitehead, Grazer) who, when they rob a house to pay their sick mother's medical bills (Suvari), cause a security guard (Wilson) to fall in a forgotten well. Trapped, the security guard must try to outwit these two teenagers, as the brothers also face off. The film was produced by Chris Mangano and Merry-Kay Poe, which was an official selection from the 2020 Tribeca Film Festival. Steve Poe, Matt Bronson and John Neace were executive producers. Bill Bromiley and Jonathan Saba negotiated the deal for Saban Films together with UTA Independent Film Group on behalf of the filmmakers.

1091 has acquired worldwide digital and transmission rights for Pollinators, a Peter Nelson documentary on the billions of bees that make America's food supply possible. It will launch digitally on June 16, before National Pollinator Week from June 22 to 28. The documentary, which premiered at last year's Big Sky Documentary Film Festival, follows honey bees and their handlers every step of the way, from one end of the United States to the other, in a unique annual migration that is indispensable for the food of the United States. Nelson traveled to fourteen states, filming nearly 200 hours of footage over nearly 90 days during the growing seasons. One out of every three bites we eat, the growth of almost all our fruits, nuts and vegetables would be impossible without the pollination of bees. And bees, and therefore our food supply, are in danger. Sally Roy, Nelson and Michael Reuter produced. The deal was negotiated by Danny Grant, 1091 senior vice president of film and partnerships, and Glen Reynolds of Circus Road Films.