San Francisco Che Fico restaurant donates family meals during the shelter-in-place – Up News Info San Francisco

by Sharon Chin and Jennifer Mistrot

SAN FRANCISCO (KPIX 5) – A chef and an investor came to an association that is a recipe to give: They are feeding hundreds of families in need each day during the coronavirus pandemic.

Even before San Francisco took refuge on the spot, the Italian restaurant Che Fico Alimentari decided to switch just to go. Chef and co-owner David Nayfeld recalled making the announcement to protect employees from the spread of COVID-19.

"We need to listen to our hearts, and that means closing our restaurant now," Nayfeld told investors at his restaurant.

Hours later, when the city ordered the shelter in place, Che Fico investor Dick Costolo offered this idea: "I said to David, 'Look, we'll donate $ 2,000 a day every day, which at $ 50 per meal pays for many meals. & # 39; ”, said Costolo.

The Che Fico family meal was born. In addition to paid take-out food orders, the Divisadero Street restaurant would also offer free meals to feed those affected by the pandemic.

"People who need meals and have a loss of income need it on both day 90 and day 1," Costolo explained.

The former Twitter CEO publicized the effort. More sponsors showed up, including Golden State Warriors coach Steve Kerr.

My family and I are proud to support @DavidNayfeld and @CheFicoSF And the work they are doing to help feed people for free in SF! Donations can be made at Venmo @CheFico and you can sign up for meals at https://t.co/sri10iWd0T. Thanks David for all you do for The Bay! %MINIFYHTML5ecc959c38725ec7997ea8843bf08a0913% – Steve Kerr (@SteveKerr) March 28, 2020

Che Fico Family Meal gives away 300 dinners per night. Each order of appetizers, a main course, and a dessert can feed two to three people. People can order online or by phone.

The program has fed more than 50,000 people like Portia Osborne, which comes weekly. "When I am eating I feel the dedication and dignity of this establishment to feed us during this time," Osborne said.

And the moving testimonies feed the spirits of Costolo and Nayfeld:

"We got emails and letters from those people saying, 'You know, last week I was desperate and I really didn't know where my next meal was coming from. This week I feel good and want to donate a meal to someone who feels desperate, "said Nayfeld.

"That's the kind of thing that excites you to do more," Costolo said. "We will continue to do so as long as the community needs it."

"Every time one of these letters comes along, it makes me feel like we're doing it for the right reason and we're doing the right thing," Nayfeld said.

So, to feed those in need through the Che Fico family meal, this week's Jefferson Award in the Bay Area goes to Dick Costolo and David Nayfeld.

You can donate, sign up for a free meal, or purchase meals at cheficofamilymeal.com. You can call on orders at 415-416-6980.