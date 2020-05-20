Santa Clara University plans to reopen in-person classes if orders allow – Up News Info San Francisco

SANTA CLARA (Up News Info SF) – Santa Clara University is planning an in-person instruction in the fall with modifications, if local orders allow, school officials announced Wednesday.

In a letter to the school community, the president of the university, the Rev. Kevin O’Brien and the presbyter Lisa Kloppenberg, said that the next school year on the campus of 9,000 students "will probably look very different from other years."

“It will be a year that will require us to be agile and adaptable to change. For example, our undergraduate instruction may be hybrid: some content may be delivered online, some in person; some days of class can be in person, others online, ”said the statement.

The letter went on to say that additional afternoon and weekend classes can be offered. The school was also exploring the best way to provide physical distance on the 106-acre campus.

Testing and monitoring for the coronavirus, along with providing ways for students to isolate themselves and quarantine if necessary, would be key to offering in-person courses, the school said. The university said facial coatings would become "regular,quot; on campus as well.

University officials said additional details about the upcoming academic year will be released in mid-summer.

"We realize that many of you would like to hear about these decisions about what the fall will be like before, but we believe that the most responsible approach for us is to trust the most current public health guidance in addition to the work of our teams," he said. the school.

The SCU announcement comes when other colleges and universities in the state, including the California State University and University of California systems, have decided to continue remote learning in the fall.

In-person instruction at Santa Clara University has been suspended since March 9.