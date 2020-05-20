Scheana Shay's passion

Shock waves radiated throughout the Bravosphere last week when a Vanderpump Rules the publisher admitted to intentionally giving Scheana Shay embarrassing edit at the show. The news inLy emboldened the # Justice for the Scheana movement in recent times, which requires better treatment and more respectt for the OG series, which is often portrayed as a "crazy boy" who tries with all his might important characters on the show. If Stassi and Beau are represented as "heroesScheana Shay is the clown.

She-She fans have since swarmed confirm the editor was fired and Scheana published a IG Story Photo of herself putting herself into "Vindicada" by Dashboard Confessional as she looked directly into the camera with a hopeful and knowing look. "And I'm right, I swear I'm right / I swear I knew all along," the song's lyrics played out in its story.

Here's the thing: I don't deny that Scheana thirst. There has been realism in this and it can get scary. In past seasons (as in "Rob editFor example), the reckless determination in Scheana's eyes was too palpable as she worked her way through the fuckboys and marriage fantasies. This year, even for the editors' purposes, you can still feel an undercurrent of despair, a kind of squeeze, as he assured us that Brett was just a best friend and how she bought an apple watch for her another best friend Max and how I'm not jealous she was from rookie Dayna. There was also a hot spicy and sexy music video filmed with her best friend Brett felt that he was somehow wearing the discarded lingerie from another sexy and unique music video.

All of this (even the music video) seemed to be constantly skating on the verge of tears: something the edition could frame, but not invent. No matter how you splice, a woman on the edge inevitably seeps through celluloid.

But Scheana also seems to act as an emblem upon which viewers, her co-stars, and, apparently, those who shape the show can project their despair, humiliation, and terror. Her co-stars armed themselves with this supposed reality by presenting perfect and idealized relationships in their happy ending marriage stories or plots. Also, the "overproduced"The quality of this season serves as a kind of shield that the show itself can hide behind, as its evolution becomes painful, but necessary movement.

%MINIFYHTML8d3e4a3337e24797cd638b2a9ee0a19f13%

"I am devastated by Scheana because she is one of those people (who) wants everything to be perfect," Lisa Vanderpump said in Season 4, Episode 6 of the show. "She has had the perfect wedding and is trying to create this perfect life. And sometimes … you have to face the harshness of reality."

And what reality could that be? In which you realize how the original cast, that is, the true attraction of the show, has become something different and the setting of SUR, and therefore your place in some of their lives, no longer makes sense logistic? Or is it the one where Jax and Brittany cry and scream at each other as they do deep and introspective work on themselves as their Disney princess marriage fantasy inevitably begins to collapse?

Or the one where Stassi renounces his shameless "I'm a demon!" Comments to deal with the deeper trauma of why she pushed Beau's proposal so hard and could still cling to the fantasy of being "rescued" through her engagement?

Or how about the one where Schwartz allows himself to feel his deep anger at Katie in an emotionally turbulent and ultimately therapeutic conversation as they navigate why they cling to their marriage so tightly?

The #JusticeforScheana movement finally rings true. Scheana Shay is suffering for our sins. She is exposing the matrix. Her willingness to cry on camera for being a 34-year-old overwhelmed divorcee or hitting an inhaler in a one-piece rainbow thong while admitting jealousy and extreme rage is the energy this show needs. He is also the type of vulnerable drollery producers should encourage and publishers should be kept on the sidelines, despite any "special hero" narratives they originally intended, according to the editor who was fired.

It is also what viewers must recognize in ourselves when we are ashamed of Scheana and finally shrink of ourselves. We are all thirsty. To deny that we have wanted what Scheana has wanted or felt what she has felt, and in a truly confessional Dashboard way, would be to deny the complicated, annoying and necessary essence of who we really are. We can medicate it with Vanderpump Rosé and escape the Lit Method for two days and fall asleep before an endless number of episodes of reality shows, but fear and fear, reflected through the eyes of Scheana Shay, remain.

Cynthia Cook is a writer and filmmaker who loves to reflect on Bravo's shows as compelling meditations of wealth, power, and loneliness, among other things.